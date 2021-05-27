Richey-Lambert runner Sam Smith is no stranger to receiving awards for his accomplishments in cross country and track and field, but he recently received a different type of gift that still recognized his athletic abilities.
After the Eastern Class C Divisional for track and field at Sidney High School on May 20, Smith was given a star quilt by Scobey High School’s Hudson Atkinson.
By presenting Smith with this, Atkinson is carrying on a Native American sports tradition. The tradition is to honor a competitor who has inspired and pushed them in their career, according to a post on Facebook by Vikki Goldene Bauer.
Smith said that when he was presented with the star quilt after the divisional meet, he was surprised.
“I was pretty shocked I guess,” he added.
Smith said that usually basketball players have been presented with the quilt, so the fact that he was presented with one was very exciting.
“This really recognizes the respect between us, and it’s so special to respect each other so much. It’s just so cool to have that materialized,” Smith said.
Regarding the competitive history between the two, Smith said that since sixth grade, they have been competing with each other.
“It’s been a pretty fierce competition I would say,” Smith said “We raced each other and went back-and-forth.”
While Smith has been known to win races by some good margins, Smith said that Atkinson is a great runner as well, and earlier in their high school careers, Atkinson started to destroy everybody in competitions and got really fast.
With Atkinson being such a great athlete himself, Smith said it gave him motivation to keep working and get better, too.
“Oh he’s absolutely pushed me. He was my main competitor in junior high, all the way through, and especially for freshman and sophomore years. He’s definitely pushed me. In training, when I’m training alone, I just remember that he’s training too,” Smith said.
An injury kept Atkinson out for awhile, but now, the two will end their high school careers at the state meet on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, once again competing against each other.
Smith said this one final competition between the two is a sort of poetic way for their rivalry to go out from high school.
“It’s kind of the end of an era you could say,” Smith said.