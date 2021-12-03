The Player of the Week is an honor handed out to one of the players on the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team every week of every season, and the first recipient of this season is senior Daisy Snow.
Snow is one of the key returners for the Lady Eagles, as she will be filling an important role on the court. On top of that, she is part of a big senior class full of experience and leadership that the team will rely on.
She said she felt honored that she was chosen as the first Player of the Week by head coach Dan Peters. The award is given out to the player who played hard and did well at practice the previous week.
With the season starting on Saturday, December 4, Snow said she is excited to finally get back to playing basketball games.
“I’ve been waiting for this. All summer we’ve all worked really hard,” Snow said. “I think we played 24 games, and we got so much better just this summer that this season will be really good.”
Along with Snow, there are a handful of other seniors that will be key for Sidney’s success this season.
Snow said the seniors have built a strong bond after playing together for years, and they’re ready to be leaders for the team this season.
“It feels good,” Snow said, in regards to being leaders for the other players. “They really look up to us, and you can tell. They’re doing really good.”
As for herself, Snow will be taking over as one of the main forwards down low for the Eagles.
With last year’s senior, Ali Merritt, graduating, it left a hole for a good rebounder and scorer inside.
Snow said she’s excited to see how she’ll do as a post player, and she thinks her outside shooting may be able to surprise some opponents during the season.
Sidney’s season opener is against Watford City, and Snow said playing an out-of-state opponent that they don’t see much will be an interesting way to kick off the year.
The sure thing, starting on Saturday and going through the rest of the season, is that Snow and the other experienced leaders are going to be important parts of this Sidney team.