Registration for Travel Soccer is open for the 2021 season.
Boys and girls ages 11-19 (as of January 2021) are eligible to register and can do so online between now and Jan. 11 or attend in-person sign-ups on Jan. 11.
Anyone who is eligible must be signed up by Jan. 11 and no late registration will be accepted.
The in-person registration will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney Middle School, room 123.
Those looking to register in person can enter the school through the stage door at the back of the building.
The cost is $150 per player plus an additional $20 to play Rec Soccer and get the Travel uniform.
Social distancing and masks are required during in-person sign-ups.
Additionally, Travel Soccer board members will be there to answer questions, but a formal meeting will be held closer to the start of the season.
According to a flyer released by the organization, the season is expected to start in mid-March with games starting in April.
An exact date and time for games and the start to the season (such as when practices will be) is still to be determined.
The state tournament will be from June 4 through June 6.