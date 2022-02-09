Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It's time once again for Sidney Softball. The sign ups for girls ages 5-10 and Fast Pitch girls ages 11-14 will be held on Feb. 21-23 from 5-7 p.m. at Sidney Middle School.

The dates for the late sign ups will be coming soon.

The price to sign up is $45 dollars and members can join the “Sidney girls softball ages 4-9” Facebook group to follow the teams.

For more information contact the director of girls softball-ages 5-10.

In other Softball news, the Gummy Games Softball Camp will be held Sunday, Feb. 20 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

This camp is for ages 9-11 but is no longer taking sign ups due to limited space.

Activities for the camp will include games from Terry Roth’s Softball Gummy Games booklet that helps participants improve hand eye coordination, focus and self confidence.

To receive more information contact Terry Roth or visit urastarsport.com.

Load comments