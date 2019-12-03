The last Sports and Recreation meeting of 2019 was held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Bill Vander Weele led the meeting with only one other person in attendance, Richland County resident Fred Lake.
Many upcoming events were discussed, many of which will be wrapping up before the holidays and new year.
The Eagle Invite begins on Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m., through Dec.7, at Sidney High School. Twenty-four wrestling teams will be in attendance for the tournament, hosted by the two-time consecutive state champions and 10-time overall state champions Sidney Eagles.
The third annual Damon McLaughlin Memorial Hockey Tournament is finishing up this weekend beginning on Friday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 8. with Junior Gold/Midgets rounding out the tournament hosted at the Richland Youth Hockey Center by the Richland Rangers.
The Richey-Lambert Tip-Off Basketball Tournament sponsored by Blue Rock is set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 14, in the new Lambert gym.
“I do some sponsorships for it and then this year I have a refrigerator giveaway,” Lake said.
This tournament will consist of both junior varsity and varsity teams, so Lake expects it to be a crowded and exciting tournament.
“This is the seventh year we’ve been doing this,” he said. “It’s really neat.”
The next Sports and Recreation meeting will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.