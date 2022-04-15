The Sidney Eagles softball team is looking to secure a win after a tough loss against Glasgow this past week. The ending score of the game was 20-3.
Amaiya Steinbeisser finished the game with two runs while Lily Wick had one run in the game.
Wick also contributed two hits and Trudi Speldrich added one to the books.
Taylyn Hansen earned the only run batted in in the game and also struck out three Scotties during her pitching run.
Steinbeisser took a turn on the pitching mound and added two strikeouts in the game.
The next game for the Eagles will be Thursday, April 21 at Williston.
Golf
The Class C golf season has officially kicked off with athletes making their season debut in Broadus. Richey/Lambert, Savage and Fairview attended this meet and fared well with the competition.
From Savage High School, Sterling Thiel led the team with a score of 101, Lane Papka scored a 110 and Connor Lyons scored a 129. Taylor Conradsen represented the Savage girl’s team with a score of 132.
Fairview High School also attended this meet and had two athletes place. For the girl’s team, Bettina Pixner took second place and the team took second overall. The team consisted of Pixner, Lauren Kjos, Avery Seadeek, Allison Jensen and Dani Berry.
Kanyon Taylor represented the boy’s team placing fourth at this meet.
Richey/Lambert had two boys representing their team: freshmen Bobby Knotts and Tommy Young who attended their first ever high school golf meet.
The next meet will take place on Tuesday, April 19, weather permitting.