We all know the feelings we get when we sit in the stands at a football, baseball, basketball or whatever other sport’s game.
We hear the crowd cheering or yelling at referees to get some glasses because they cannot see what is actually happening, and we feel the energy of the home team making a miraculous play at the end of the game to make a comeback and win.
The senses we use the least at games, though, are taste and smell.
I know what you all are thinking, “But Dillan, we all eat popcorn or hot dogs at games, of course we use those senses. What’s the big deal about that?”
You would be right, but for the most part, myself and others I have been with or seen at games do not usually eat throughout the entirety of the contest. For a lot of people, the food is eaten between intermissions (hockey) or at halftime or at the start of the game, and it is gone pretty quickly.
Sometimes, it is hard to really appreciate the taste and smell and sensation you get from eating and smelling the food.
I always get excited when I go to a professional game because I always get the jumbo hot dogs and they are delicious. Even for me, who enjoys the hot dogs and cannot wait to eat them, I get the flavor sensation lost behind the visual aspect of watching what is happening.
Aside from the action itself, there is nothing better than enjoying the food because no matter what, any venue has good food, which is something to be revered.
At the high school level, nothing beats the smell of fresh popcorn while you stand in line waiting to give the concessions workers your dollar for the treasure that is the popcorn. It smells good and tastes good, a truly remarkable compliment to the game being played out in front of you.
Too often, we just get the food for the sake of filling a hunger and do not truly enjoy the taste and smell of it because they add enjoyment to the overall experience. It cannot be a sports event without the smell of good food filling the area and your nostrils, plain and simple.
Going beyond the food, what about the smells of the environment around you? You cannot tell me that part of the enjoyment of Friday night or Saturday night football does not come from the scent of the crisp, cold fall air.
At a cross country event or at a golf outing, the smell of freshly-cut grass is such a welcoming scent that builds on the atmosphere the sport itself already has.
These are things we experience at basically every sporting event we attend, and yet, when the game is over and we head home, it is the last thing we think about.
Of course, we do not want to miss or forget about the game itself, but consider how enjoyable the game would have been if the scents and tastes were not good themselves.
I guarantee you will find that being able to enjoy the little things will help enhance the overall experience.