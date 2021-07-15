Athletes looking to get their sports physicals done for the school year will have multiple chances to do so.
Dr. Ryan Laqua from Yellowstone Chiropractic and Dr. Michael Fink from Fink Family Chiropractic will be doing sports physicals on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27.
Each day the sessions will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost to get a physical is $30, and the two will donate the money from the physicals back to Eagle Athletics.
After the physicals last year, the two were able to present a check for $4,530 to the school district.
Allcheck Medical Clinic also will do sports physicals for athletes. Allcheck has already opened its doors for physicals and will continue to do them.