As the high school season starts up for local football, volleyball, cross country and golf teams, so too does the season start up for local athletes who decided to continue their career at the college level.

A good number of athletes from Sidney, Fairview, Richey-Lambert and Savage signed their letters of intent last school year and are starting their fall seasons as we speak.

The athletes who will be starting their college careers play in a range of sports, like football, cross country, volleyball, track and field and golf.

The Sidney Herald will track how these athletes do in their college careers and follow up with them during their journey. For now, here is a small preview of some of the athletes who will be starting their college careers this fall and this year.

