Pictured are Tate Wieferich (left) and Riley Waters (right) after they signed their letters of intent to play football at Dickinson State. Wieferich and Waters will be playing at Dickinson State alongside Sidney teammate Jaxson Franklin. Their season will start on September 2 when Dickinson State travels to Spearfish, South Dakota for the opener.
Jadyn Gackle is another standout high school athlete from the area who is going to start her college career this upcoming school year. Gackle was a leader for Fairview teams in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Gackle joined the track and field program at Black Hills State University, and she will be competing in the throws.
Sam Smith is one of the local standout athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level this year. He has joined the Montana State University cross country team to continue his career. Smith is a state champion in cross country and track and field, and he will be bringing his great experience to the next level. MSU opens the season on September 3 at the MSU Bobcat Time Trials.
As the high school season starts up for local football, volleyball, cross country and golf teams, so too does the season start up for local athletes who decided to continue their career at the college level.
A good number of athletes from Sidney, Fairview, Richey-Lambert and Savage signed their letters of intent last school year and are starting their fall seasons as we speak.
The athletes who will be starting their college careers play in a range of sports, like football, cross country, volleyball, track and field and golf.
The Sidney Herald will track how these athletes do in their college careers and follow up with them during their journey. For now, here is a small preview of some of the athletes who will be starting their college careers this fall and this year.