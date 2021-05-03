The Montana High School Association recently approved some new actions that concern new sports in the state and the MHSA Physical Exam form.
Over the weekend, the Sidney High School softball team was also in action, ending a road stint before some home games this week.
Here is the information you need to know about how the Eagles did and what the MHSA approved.
SidneyThe Lady Eagles softball team faced off against Glasgow on Friday, April 30, but they fell just short.
Glasgow won the game 18-17 in what was a very close game.
Sidney’s great batting showed what it is capable of again, scoring one of the highest run totals the Eagles have had this season.
The Eagles have a chance to bounce back this week, though, as they have a pair of home games against some good competition.
On Friday, May 7, the Lady Eagles take on Watford City, and the game will be senior night for Sidney.
On Saturday, May 8, Sidney will host Havre as well.
Sidney was originally scheduled to have a home game against Williston on Tuesday, May 4, but the game is being rescheduled.
MHSAAt the most recent MHSA board meeting on April 19 and April 20, one of the more interesting things brought up was girl’s flag football.
The MHSA board approved the possibility of offering girl’s flag football as a regulated activity (similar to cheerleading) this upcoming fall as a pilot program.
The board is partnering with the Atlanta Falcons and Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to fund the program for the first two years.
The board also approved adding one day to the All Class Wrestling Tournament (Boys’ and Girls’) in Billings at MetraPark if necessary. The girls’ bracket will begin on Thursday in that case.
Regarding the MHSA Physical Exam form, the board approved adding the following questions:
Have you ever been diagnosed with or suspected you had COVID-19? If yes, did you have 4 or more days of fever (greater than 100.4°F), and/or 1 or more week of myalgia, chills, or lethargy?
Have you ever been hospitalized due to COVID-19 or diagnosed with MIS-C?
This revised form must be used, and physical exams for 2021-2022 can be conducted after May 1.
Here is the other action taken by the MHSA at their board meeting:
Approved a graduated fee increase for regular season varsity contests. Sub varsity fees will remain the same. Regular season varsity game fees will go from $60 to $65 in 21-22, to $70 in 22-23 and to $75 in 23-24. Post season fees will remain the same in 21-22 and will be adjusted accordingly in 22-23, 23-24 and 24-25
The Executive Board approved the Class B realignment request for football.
The Executive Board approved assigning Lockwood to the Eastern A for soccer.
The Executive Board approved placing Simms High School’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams in the same division (Northwest B-C) effective this year.
The Executive Board approved the following amendment for a first violation to the penalty for violating the MHSA mask requirement for coaches and substitutes: After a report of a violation by a team is verified, the school will be fined and reprimanded. For any other verified subsequent violation, the offending program will be suspended until a corrective action plan is submitted to the Executive Director by administration on how the school will ensure future compliance with all MHSA COVID-19 requirements. The program can resume participation after the plan is approved by the Executive Director.