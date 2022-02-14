The District 2C teams played their last weekend of regular season play the weekend of Feb. 11-12.
Fairview
The Fairview Warriors traveled to Circle to face the Wildcats on Thursday, Feb. 10. The girls team fell to the Wildcats but turned out to be an MHSA forfeit due to scheduling issues, so it is considered a win.
The boys team defeated the Wildcats 66-29. The individual scores for the athletes were: Hunter Sharbono (26), Kanyon Taylor (21), Jace Vitt (6), Deacon Gackle (4), Landen Thompson (4), Jeff Tjelde (3) and Tyler Loan (2).
On Saturday, Feb. 12, Fairview traveled to Plentywood. The girls fell to the Wildcats 24-58, while the boys defeated Plentywood 40-34. Results of the game were as follows:
Kanyon Taylor (14), Jeff Tjelde (11), Hunter Sharbono (8), Jace Vitt (4) and Tyler Loan (3).
Fairvew is heading into the District 2C tournaments with the girls in ninth place and the boys in second place.
Richey/Lambert
The Richey/Lambert Fusion traveled to Nashua on Saturday, Feb. 12. The girls team defeated the Porcupines 54-27.
The individual scores were: Shaelyn Williams (27), Brie Mullin (9), Jaylyn Klempel (8), Lauren Prevost (6), Shawna Eggert (2) and Kiera Rains (2).
The boys team also won over the Porcupines 54-29.
The Fusion is heading into the District 2C tournaments with the girls in eighth place and the boys in fifth place.
Richland Rangers Hockey
The Richland Rangers Youth Hockey 19u and Junior Gold teams competed in several games this weekend, with the 19u team getting their first win for the season against Crosby. Here is a recap of the weekend.
On Thursday, Feb. 10 the 19u team hosted Williston and lost in a 0-5 battle.
On Friday, Feb. 11 the Jr. Gold team lost 6-2 against Langdon.
On Friday, the 19u team also played North Star and won 5-1, which is their first win of the season.
On Saturday, Feb. 12 the 19u team lost to Watford City 10-1.
Jr. Gold won 7-0 against Grand Forks on Saturday.
On Sunday, Feb. 13 the 19u team rounded out the jamboree with a loss to Williston, 3-0.
The next games for the Richland Rangers will be against Fargo Jr. Gold at the Richland arena on Friday, Feb. 18, and against Watford City at home on Saturday for both the 19u and the Junior Gold teams.