The Sidney softball team as well as class C golf teams have been busy competing this season.
Here is an update on both teams with stats and scores as follows.
Softball
The Sidney Eagles earned their second victory this season over Miles City, 15-14 on Thursday, May 5.
Scoring three runs, two hits and one run batted in was Lily Wick and Trudy Speldrich.
Taylyn Hansen contributed three runs, two hits and three runs batted in to the scorebook.
Amaiya Steinbeisser finished the game with one run, one hit and two runs batted in.
Lily Jones scored two runs, two hits and two runs batted in.
Chloe Schroeder contributed one run, four hits and two runs batted in.
Tacy Borg finished the game with one hit and one run batted in.
Allison Thiel scored one run and one run batted in.
Piper Cooper finished with one run and one hit.
For pitching stats, Hansen had five strikeouts in this game.
The Eagles dropped the game against the Havre Blue Ponies on Saturday, May 7, 0-15.
Golf
The Fairview Golf team competed at the Plentywood meet and had great results. Bettina Pixner placed fourth with a score of 100, Allison Jensen placed fifth with a score of 103 and Aubree Johnson placed eighth with a score of 107. At this meet Pixner qualified for the State Golf Meet.
On Friday, May 6 Fairview’s golf team competed at the Poplar meet which was a class B meet. The girls team earned first place overall with Jensen placing third, Johnson placing sixth, Avery Seadeek placing eighth and Lauren Kjos placing tenth.
The boy’s team placed third overall with Brock Schlothauer placing tenth individually. Others on the team included Rowan Bushnell, Trent Karst, Walker Whitmus and Brady Selting.
The next softball game was held on Tuesday, May 10 at Glasgow and the next golf meet took place on Monday, May 9 for the Divisional meet. The Sidney Herald will report on both of these in the next article.