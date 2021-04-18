As April starts to move past its halfway point on the schedule, thoughts of summer start to creep into our heads.
But just because summer will quickly arrive doesn’t mean we should rush out of spring so soon.
For sports here in Richland County, both seasons will provide enough sustenance to keep everyone busy and excited.
Track and field and softball have already started in early April, and with the way local teams have done so far, they have kicked off this stretch of the sports year with a bang.
Sidney’s softball team has grown and improved over the course of the early season already, and athletes in track and field have already piled up some accolades in some impressive performances.
Looking ahead, all the sports that have started and will be going still, on top of the ones getting ready to start closer to summer, create a terrific time of year.
The winter sports provided their own excitement and great moments, with teams and athletes going far and excelling, but after the cold weather and early darkness in the evenings, the sun is going to be out again.
T-shirts and shorts can come back out (unless you wear shorts in the winter), and nature gets to be our friend again.
Looking beyond the weather even, the lineup heading our way is tremendous.
Track and field and softball will still be around. Soccer, swimming, baseball and golf are all going to be starting up soon as well.
Pretty soon, you’ll find yourself looking at your calendar and realizing that it is full of upcoming practices and games and tournaments.
This is a great time of year to be a sports fan because a lot will be going on to keep us entertained.
With that said, welcome to the spring/summer sports preview. Spring sports have begun of course, but there are some highlights from the action so far and thoughts from coaches and athletes about their seasons.
On top of that, coaches for summer sports in the area talked about what they are expecting from their teams once their season begins and what they’re excited for, so make sure you take in everything that is coming up in the area.