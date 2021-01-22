The ticket system used for fall sports, and the start of winter sports, by Sidney Public Schools will no longer be used.
As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the district will no longer require that fans have an allocated voucher to get admission to an event, opening things to the public more, according to guidelines released by the district.
This includes students who are not involved in a sport or cheerleading or band, meaning they no longer need a ticket to get in to events. The district is not selling or accepting student activity passes, though, so students will pay the single game fee each time they attend.
Masks will still be required upon entry at all school events, and they are required at all times at indoor events.
For outdoor events, masks will be required anytime six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. Families/household members may sit together but groups must separate.
The district is still not selling or accepting adult/community activity passes this year, and adults will pay the single game fee each time they attend.
These guidelines are set for varsity events, but they still apply to junior varsity events as well.
Based on the guidelines released, concessions will still not be served at events.
Here are other areas within athletics that were updated in the guidelines.
Travel/overnight trips
Overnight trips will continue to happen but will be limited when possible, and coaches will keep track of hotel room assignments.
The bus, school/event venue and hotel will be the only locations for anyone to attend. Meals will be provided by the school when possible, and travelers may bring their own meals but cannot share food. Team meals at restaurants on the road will be limited.
During travel, students must wear their face masks, and coaches will keep seating logs for the trips.
Students will exit the bus and enter the school/event site immediately, and students will exit the school/event site and enter the bus immediately.
Social distancing should be practiced during pick-up at the school, and parents will be encouraged to stay in their cars during drop-offs or pick-ups.
Locker/training rooms
Athletes and coaches should be masked at all times, and coaches will come up with a rotation plan for changing prior to, and after, practices and games.
Coaches are expected to remain masked during events, and players not actively participating (sitting on the bench) are expected to wear their masks too.
Showering at home will be encouraged for the athletes, and they will also be encouraged to leave the locker room as soon as possible.
For more spacing on game days, additional spaces may be available, and visiting teams will be allowed in locker rooms when available. Any guests must follow all the guidelines above.
At all practices and events, athletes and coaches will use their own water bottles, and water bottles won’t be shared between anyone.
Water stations will also only be used to fill each athlete’s own water bottle.
Decision-making
Sidney Public Schools superintendent Brent Sukut provided an update on Facebook regarding these guidelines, saying that this revised plan for attending games/events was approved by the Richland County Health Department.
He added that part of the decision-making process was based off where the county was at with active cases, and as of the Facebook live he did on Jan. 21, the county only had 25 active cases.
Sukut said so far, the mask requirement has been followed pretty well.
“If for some reason the mask requirement isn’t being followed, we’re going to have to scale it back to giving out the four tickets and evaluating from there,” he said.
Sukut also touched on non-school sponsored events that use school facilities.
For non-school sponsored events, such as travel team activities, there is no limit to how many participants can be using the school facilities. Parents event can come in and watch.
These non-school sponsored teams will be allowed to host up to two other teams, per day, for events at school facilities. Masks are required for attendees, and they are required for coaches and the athletes who aren’t actively participating.
At these events, though, if it’s observed that masks are not being worn consistently by these groups, their facility-use agreement will be terminated, and they will not be allowed access to SPS facilities.
The biggest thing is that masks are required, and they have to be worn properly as well. This will be enforced, Sukut said, and if the school has to keep asking people to wear them properly and they still aren’t, attendance limitations may have to be brought back.
As always, if the state releases new guidelines or requirements, things may change, but for now, there is no attendance limitations for SPS sports and activities events.