Sidney Public Schools is fielding feedback from the community for the future of the high school gymnasium floor.
The district is planning to sand down and repaint the gym floor this summer, so the gym floor will get an updated design on it.
Anyone wanting to complete a survey to provide feedback on possible designs can do so with the following link: https://forms.gle/guTnq4SeLAufGUFP9.
The link is also available on the Sidney Eagles Facebook page.
The options listed are not final floor plans, only examples. Logos, colors and designs are all subject to change as the district works through the planning process, according to the Facebook post.
This survey is the next step in the process, as the Board of Trustees discussed a new gym floor at a meeting last month.