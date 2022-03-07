Minot Tournament of Champions
Pictured:
Back: Coach Justin Collins, Kroy Clausen, Aiden Alexander, Coach Tony MaurerMiddle: Lohgan Letherman, Kale Averett, Cooper ThielFront: Joseph Carey, Henry Maurer, Aiden Collins, Braden LeMay
 Photo by Brenda Filler

Richland Ranger Squirts traveled to Minot, North Dakota, this past weekend for the “Squirt Tournament of Champions.”

The Squirts had some tough competition throughout their five games but were able to bring home five wins and the first place trophy.

This was the Squirts last game for the season.

They ended their season after a total of 37 games; 31 wins and 6 losses.

