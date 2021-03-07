One of the very noticeable things about the Sidney/Fairview wrestlers at the Class A State Tournament, aside from all the winning of course, was the wrestlers’ hair color.
At least half of the Eagles wrestlers that competed at state had their hair dyed blonde, a very different appearance from every other match in the season.
It didn’t have any effect on the team’s performances, and if anything, it makes the Eagles look even cooler as they dominate everyone else.
The hair dye tradition has been something that the team has done before during its run of four straight state titles.
Hey, if you’re going to win, you may as well have as much fun as you can doing it.
“It’s tradition every year where we dye the hair, we dye mustaches sometimes, it’s just all a part of the fun you know. We are a state championship team, but we don’t like to act like it, we still know how to have fun,” said Sidney senior Dylan Lutz.
Blonde has been the favorite choice for the team, as the team’s appearance with blonde hair at state is the third year they had that color dye. Sometimes, if a wrestler already has blonde hair, they will dye their hair black, Lutz said.
Another piece of the team’s history that accompanied them on their title run this year is the past and how they grew from it.
The senior wrestlers on the team and head coach Guy Melby have christened this year’s roster as the best team in Sidney history, and one reason they say that is that the group of seniors only have one team loss on their record over their four years.
And that loss is not forgotten.
The Eagles lost to Post Falls, Idaho, in a very close contest, 39-36, in the seniors’ sophomore year.
“Always remember that,” said senior Brodey Skogen.
After that loss, Skogen said the team told themselves they needed to practice harder, and considering that Sidney’s wrestlers spar against state winners every day, that growth was going to come.
Post Falls was a tough opponent, and Lutz said he thinks Post Falls had two wrestlers ranked in the nation. So while that is the only blemish on the seniors’ record, it turned out to be a good driving force for them to not lose again.
And they haven’t, for two whole years since then.
“Ever since then, we’ve been putting in the work, and nobody works harder than us,” Lutz said.