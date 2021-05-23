The most important and exciting time of the track and field season is here, as the state competitions for Montana High School Association classes will take place this weekend.
On Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, some of the best athletes from across the state will be competing against each other for the ultimate title.
Some athletes from the track and field programs at Sidney High School, Fairview High School, Savage High School and Richey-Lambert will be among those competing on the highest of stages.
With how these athletes have performed so far this season, it seems likely that they will bring some awards back with them.
Here's the list of the athletes who will be competing at their respective class's state meets this weekend.
Sidney
Parker Sinks has been a spark for the Eagles all season, and he will be one of the Sidney athletes competing this weekend at the Class A meet.
He will be competing in the long jump, as he qualified for the state meet with a jump of 21-06.
Ali Merritt is the only Sidney athlete who will be competing in two events. She will compete in shot put and discus, qualifying for state with marks of 36-08 and 118-07, respectively.
Jaylen Baxter qualified for state in the javelin with a throw of 115-02 this season, and Taylor Stewart qualified in the long jump with a distance of 16-09 this season.
Aden Graves also qualified for pole vault, hitting the exact mark of 13-00.00 needed to qualify.
Riley Waters also qualified in the shot put with a mark of 46-10 this season.
Savage
Brooke Reuter has qualified in three different events for the state meet.
She qualified in the 100 meter dash, hitting a time of 12.74 this season. She also qualified in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.54, and she qualified in the triple jump with a distance of 33-07.5.
Fairview
A handful of different Fairview athletes have qualified in a few events.
Paul Hardy and Hunter Sharbono qualified in the discus with throws of 154-07 and 137-08, respectively.
Teigan Taylor qualified in the pole vault with a mark of 9-07 this season.
The final Fairview athlete who qualified is Jadyn Gackle, who qualified in the shot put (36-09) and in the discus (122-04.5).
Richey-Lambert
A pair of Fusion athletes have qualified to compete at state.
Blaine Frisbie qualified in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.68.
Sam Smith is the other Fusion athlete who qualified. He qualified in the 800 meter race (2:01.95), the 1600 meter race (4:28.82) and the 3200 meter run (9:53.16).
All qualifiers are according to the most updated list from the Montana Sports website and from recent track and field events. If any athletes were missed, or if any of their events were missed, they will be added to the list of qualifiers.