Stockman Bank wins Men's Golf League Sidney Herald Staff Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Team members left to right — Todd Utter, Garth Kallevig, Tim Franzen, Jordan Doud, Kade Anderson. Photo Provided Stockman Bank won the Sidney Country Club's Men's Golf League this year, along with bragging rights.The league had 22 teams and 110 golfers and has now finished the 2022 season.Stockman Bank takes home the first place trophy, while the Depot landed in second place. KC transport was third, while H20 Well service finished fourth.The play-off scores were as follows:1st round Stockman Bank 53, H2O Well Service 472nd Round Stockman Bank 51, KC Transport 493rd round Stockman Bank 60, Depot 40.