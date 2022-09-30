Stockman Bank takes first in Men's Golf League

Team members left to right — Todd Utter, Garth Kallevig, Tim Franzen, Jordan Doud, Kade Anderson.

 Photo Provided

Stockman Bank won the Sidney Country Club’s Men’s Golf League this year, along with bragging rights.

The league had 22 teams and 110 golfers and has now finished the 2022 season.



