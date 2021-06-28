The Sidney Strikers U15 team had a great season and capped it off with a second place finish at the State Cup on June 20.
Here is a summary of how the state tournament went for the Strikers, in head coach Luke Beenken’s own words.
Group stage 1: Frenchtown 2-6
While the score might say otherwise, this game was quite close. At the half, we were tied 2-2. We outplayed them for about the first 45 minutes of the game but started to fall apart after an unlucky few minutes in the second half. On the day, our fatal flaw was defending set pieces.
We conceded three goals off of corners, which is just about the last thing you want to see as a coach. The game started to get a bit chippy but on the whole, the kids did a good job of keeping their cool. Goals were scored by Jaxson Burger and Tyler Loan. Rhys Larson made 12 saves on 18 attempts.
Group Stage 2: Clark Fork 2-1
This game was a game where the goal seemed a foot wide instead of 24. We kept generating golden scoring opportunities but were missing the finishing touch. The squad played a phenomenal tactical game and we felt as though the score line was not reflective of the game’s run of play.
Luckily for them, they did just enough to get into the knockouts. Goals were scored by Jaxson Burger and Tyler Loan with assists coming from Carter Heggum and Corben Holler. Goalkeeper Rhy Larson made seven saves on eight attempts.
Semis: Clark Fork 2-1
Just like the group stage matchup, the scoreline wasn’t reflective of the balance of the game. Our squad went up 2-0 early in the second half. As a coaching staff, we knew that we had to manage the game and be cognizant of the fact that we would likely be moving on to the final and that we needed to rest our primary goal scorers.
Starting as soon as we scored that second goal, the coaches effectively turned the game over to our younger players and trusted them to see out the game. We couldn’t have been prouder with how they stepped up against a bigger team and sealed the deal. While we did concede a wonder goal late in the second half, they didn’t panic and stuck to their game.
As a result, they helped get us through to the final with fresher legs. Goals were scored by Carter Heggum and Tyler Loan with assists coming from Tyler Loan and Zachary Olson. Rhys Larson made eight saves on nine attempts.
Final: Frenchtown 1-3
Coming in, we knew that we would be matched up against a bigger and faster Frenchtown squad. The coaches made sure that the players knew that they could play with this team and that, if we eliminate the silly mistakes we made earlier, we would be walking away with a trophy.
Tactically, we changed how we defended corners. Throughout the season, we used a man marking system of defense, meaning that each player is responsible for marking one player for the duration of the corner. In the first matchup against Frenchtown, this system fell apart.
To avoid that in the second matchup, we switched to zonal marking. This system assigns each player a zone that they are responsible for defending. As it turns out, this switch helped us immensely. We did not give up a corner kick goal and never really looked vulnerable when defending corners. Regarding the flow of the game, I firmly believe that the run of play favored our squad. They looked the better squad for most of the match, we just couldn’t catch the breaks that the opponents did.
There were a number of decisions and actions that would’ve given our players every right to complain, get chippy, or otherwise lose their heads. However, they stayed level-headed and classy throughout the entirety of the match. I don’t think they could’ve been better ambassadors for Sidney and our club. Overall, the match was worthy of a final and we came up just short. Such is the nature of the beautiful game. The loan goal was scored by Ethan Erickson and assisted by Tyler Loan. Rhys Larson made five saves on eight attempts.
This game and tournament will serve as a wonderful stepping stone for this group moving forward. They have accomplished so much in such a small amount of time and have nothing to hang their heads about. Keep an eye out for this group — there is plenty of silverware in their future.