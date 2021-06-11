The Sidney Strikers U19 soccer team picked up a pair of wins last weekend en route to an appearance at the State Cup.
On June 5, the Strikers defeated Miles City 7-0, and they defeated Red Lodge 3-2.
In the 7-0 win, the wealth of scoring was shared between multiple players on the team.
Seth Dyk led the way with a hat trick, and right behind him was Boston Peters, who scored two goals. Nick Trevino and Jaxson Franklin each had one goal and one assist each, and Logan Jones added one assist. In goal, Brayden Page recorded the shutout.
Although the game against Red Lodge was closer, Sidney was able to hold tight and get the win.
Dyk had two goals in the win (including a penalty kick), and Trevino scored the other Sidney goal.
The U19 team finished the season undefeated, a great accomplishment. The next stop for the team is the State Cup in Livingston on June 19 and June 20.