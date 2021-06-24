The Sidney Strikers U19 team finished its season with a great run at the State Cup on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20, taking second place after a close championship game.
Sidney lost to Red Lodge 3-2 in the championship game after going into a shootout. Red Lodge made all their shots, and Sidney missed just one.
The loss in the championship match was a repeat of some unfortunate history for the Strikers, as head coach Justin Jones said two years ago Sidney lost the exact same way to Red Lodge in the championship.
During regulation play, Sidney trailed 2-0 at halftime and scored two goals in the last seven minutes of regulation to tie the game.
Seth Dyk and Nick Trevino scored Sidney’s goals in the championship. Dyk’s goal came on a penalty kick.
Spencer Sloan had a great weekend as the goalkeeper for Sidney, making nine saves in the championship game.
Overall in the championship match, Jones said the team played well.
“It was pretty spectacular to see those guys just never give up. You know sometimes you’ll see times kind of get down on each other and kind of arguing, but the goal was there the whole time, even to the last seven minutes, that we showed up to win that thing,” Jones said.
In the first game of the Cup, Sidney and Red Lodge faced each other and actually tied. Jaxson Franklin had Sidney’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw, and Sloan made nine saves. Entering the tournament, Sidney was the No. 1 seed, and Red Lodge was the No. 3 seed.
In the second game of the weekend, Sidney defeated Havre 6-0.
Dyk led the team with two goals and Trevino, Jacobi Dore, Jon Gonzalez and Kaden Wise each had one goal for the Strikers. Sloan made four saves in the win.
Although Sidney wasn’t able to take first place, the Strikers still managed to cap off an undefeated regular season with a great showing in the championship tournament.
Overall for the season, the Strikers played well and for the most part defeated opponents pretty handily.
One of the big reasons for the team’s success is the fact that they have a good mix of athletes who were able to play together well.
Jones said that on the team, there were kids who played football, hockey or even wrestled, and they all brought unique characteristics to soccer that helped the team, for example some toughness and physicality.
On top of that, Jones said the players on the team were invested in getting better and being good. He mentioned that during the season, if there was even mention of a practice being canceled, the players asked him to not cancel the practice so they could get out there and play.
The combination of that drive from the players and the athleticism they brought were a lethal mix for the Strikers this season, Jones said.
The team’s success from this season is a continuation from the last season the Strikers got to play in.
There was no season last year due to the pandemic, but two years ago, the Strikers also went undefeated in the regular season. On top of that, between these two seasons, the Strikers are undefeated in regulation, losing the two championship games in shootouts.
Looking ahead to next year, although the team will be losing some key pieces, Jones said he likes what the Strikers will be returning.
Eight players will be gone next year, and while they all were starters and played a lot of minutes, Jones said the combination of players coming up and returning pieces will keep the Strikers a competitive team.