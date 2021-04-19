Baseball in Richland County is trying to be built back up, and the interest in the sport is something that some hope will grow more and more over the next few years.
And this year is a great start to making that happen.
Travis Bower, the Richland County Baseball league president, said that what he and others with Richland County Baseball have seen already is a good sign that the interest for the sport is alive and well and will make that comeback.
Bower said that unfortunately there won’t be an American Legion team this year because there weren’t enough numbers, but there will be a Babe Ruth team and the 12 and under teams will be in action as well.
The Babe Ruth team actually has its first game this coming Sunday (April 25) against Glendive, and the 12 and under teams will start their seasons toward the beginning of May and later in May.
“Yeah we’re pretty excited to get things going,” Bower said.
This year is particularly exciting because of the numbers the teams are expected to have. Bower said that this will be his third summer as league president, and this summer’s registration numbers are the strongest they’ve ever been.
In fact, the league has registered 40 to 50 more players this year already than they have the last two years, Bower added. He also said that there are usually some late registrations, and with those, the league can expect to see 10 more players join, across the different age groups.
In the tee-ball division, there will likely be 15 teams, and in the rookie division, there will likely be five teams, Bower said. On top of that, there will be three minors teams and two majors teams, with the one Babe Ruth team as well.
“But again, those numbers for Richland County Baseball we likely haven’t seen in years,” Bower said.
Although there won’t be an American Legion team, Bower said that if anyone is interested in playing on the Legion team, they should show that interest as much as possible to make the possibility of having that team better.
Overall, though, the program has made some pretty good strides in rebuilding the program over the last couple years, Bower said. He added that there is still a bit to go to get the program back to “full strength,” but Bower said he thinks the numbers this year speak for themselves and are a sign of what the program has been able to do in recent years.
He also wanted to give a thank you to everyone in the community that has supported the program.
Teams will stats kicking things off more this week, with practices going on or starting for some teams.