Paul Hardy finds himself in a position that some other track and field athletes in Montana, and across the country, are also in.
Technically, Hardy is the defending Class C State discus champion, but his title win came two years ago, since last season was canceled.
It’s pretty atypical to defend your title a whole two years after the first win, but despite that missed season, Hardy is back at the top of the leaderboards for the discus and put himself in a position to be able to become the champion for the second time.
Hardy said that it was hard last year not having a track season because he was hoping to do some special things again, but there was a positive that came from the negative situation.
“That just kind of motivated me throughout the summer to come up and work on my throwing and still be committed to track, even though we didn’t have it. Just looking ahead at this season and trying to go out and win another state championship would be awesome,” he said.
Back in the winter, Hardy signed to compete in the discus at Minot State University, a milestone that requires a lot of work and motivation to achieve.
And according to Fairview head track and field coach Katie Hurley, who is also Hardy’s older sister, his work ethic has been a big reason for his success in high school and opportunity to throw in college.
“He works so hard at it. I mean all through the summer he’s throwing. When we don’t have practice on the weekends he’s up here throwing. If he has a bad day, right after we get off the bus he’s in the ring throwing. Just his passion and love for track, has been really fun for me to be able to coach him,” Hurley said.
Hardy has been competing in track and field since sixth grade, so he’s had a lot of time to perfect his craft.
Hardy said specifically, the summer time was where he got a lot of work in for track and field, as well as football and basketball, the other sports that he played in high school.
He said a normal routine for him throughout his career so far was to get up at 5 a.m. and do some work on his family farm, then he’d get to the high school and lift weights. After weights, he would do his track, football and basketball workouts.
“I had no choice but to work hard, having five older siblings, that’s all I’ve ever seen my whole life. So it was just kind of ingrained in me by the time I was ready to start competing at a high level,” Hardy said.
This season, Hardy currently has the second-best throw in the discus (154-07) out of all classes in Montana, only behind Walker McDonald of Seeley-Swan.
Being one of the top throwers in the state is a great feeling, Hardy said.
Hurley added that it’s always great to get some Class C recognition at the state level.
While the immediate goal is to repeat as the champion at state, Hardy also mentioned what it was about Minot State that attracted him there.
For starters, it has to partly do with a family affair, as Hurley played basketball there, and two of Hardy’s older brothers attend the university currently.
The other part of it is that Hardy really liked what the track and field program is building there.
During the basketball season, Minot State assistant coach Tanner Gust reached out to Hardy and asked if he wanted to visit the campus, and Hardy said when he did visit, the coaching staff blew him away.
“Coach Gust was just awesome to be around, and I really like what they’re starting to build there. They were a really small Division II track program, and now with this new coaching staff they’re really starting to build it. I like the direction they’re going, and it reminded me a lot of our track team. So I really like the atmosphere there,” Hardy said.
As for Fairview’s team overall, it has a lot to be excited about this season.
Hardy and Hunter Sharbono have qualified for state in the discus. Jadyn Gackle has qualified for discus and shot put, and Teigan Taylor has qualified for pole vault.
Hurley said she thinks that across the board, Fairview has athletes that can place in a variety of the events.
On top of that, Hurley and the team have been really excited this season because the team has 23 athletes, which is the most on the track team that Hurley can remember.
Hardy will be one of the athletes leading the Warriors through the rest of the season, and week-by-week, he gets ever closer to being back on the state stage where he will finally be able to defend his title.