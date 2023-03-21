Two students from Lambert High School have worked together to bring the Pepsi All-Star Game back to Lambert.
A year ago Grady Gonsioroski set up an all-star game for the boys and girls of Class 2C basketball highlighting the talent in the district. Tiegen Cundiff has taken over the reigns this year and has worked hard to make sure that Lambert will be hosting the second annual game.
Setting up a game of this magnitude could be quite the challenge, but Cundiff feels good about being able to see his hard work be recognized.
"It feels really good," Cundiff said. "Especially knowing that I worked on this event, I put forth the time and effort. And to see that people are going to show up."
Last year the game had the stands filled while also boosting great viewership numbers on television.
"Last year we had 2,000 people watching just on the television, and we had packed stands for the game. So it's pretty cool to see how many people tuned in," he said.
Last year Cundiff didn't play in the game but this year he will be playing.
"Being apart of it is going to be something different this year," he said.
A highlight of the season for Cundiff was when the Lions went against Culbertson the second time in the season.
"We played them the first time around and we lost by 30 points. Second time around even though some of us were sick, we ended up beating them at home," he said.
Giving the players a chance to promote themselves on a big stage was a big motivator, Cundiff said.
"I think that more districts should try and do this. I think it's a good way for players on each team to get closer together. We have two college coaches there coaching you and helping you, I think it's a great way to promote yourself," Cundiff said.
Setting up the event is one big piece of the puzzle, but getting the word out there is another challenge.
Keira Rains let her creativity shine when she had the opportunity to design this years logo, poster, and flyers. Rains comes from a creative family so this opportunity was right up her alley.
"This event was a pretty good way to get my creativity out there. My whole family is kind of artistic, it has kind of always been a thing in my family. So I figured I would let my creativity come out, while also providing creativity to the all-star game. I have been spending a couple weeks creating a logo, posters, and flyers," Rains said.
The flyers were given out locally and made their way to Sidney in an effort to raise awareness.