Tiegen Cundiff

Tiegen Cundiff's hard work is giving Lambert the opportunity to have a second-annual Pepsi All-Star Game 

 Lambert High School

Two students from Lambert High School have worked together to bring the Pepsi All-Star Game back to Lambert. 

A year ago Grady Gonsioroski set up an all-star game for the boys and girls of Class 2C basketball highlighting the talent in the district. Tiegen Cundiff has taken over the reigns this year and has worked hard to make sure that Lambert will be hosting the second annual game. 



