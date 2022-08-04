Sunrise City Basketball Tournament returning

For many years Sidney was home to one of the greatest youth basketball tournaments in the region, The Sunrise City Basketball Tournament. Spearheaded by Danny Strasheim, this basketball tournament was known for bringing around 100 youth basketball teams to town.
The Sidney Chamber of Commerce has partnered with three other local nonprofits including the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County, Sunrise Women’s Clinic and Sidney Schools Athletics to reinstate this tournament for 4th through 8th grade teams. The first annual Sunrise City Slam basketball tournament will be held April 29 – 30, 2023. The Sunrise City Slam Committee is inviting more than 100 teams from all over North Dakota, Montana and even Canada. The Committee expects to receive at least 70 teams.
While the four hosting organizations do utilize the Sunrise City Slam as a fundraiser, this tournament has a dual benefit to the community bringing over 1000 visitors to town for the weekend. Sporting tournaments are known to stimulate the local economy during their duration – a natural fit to the mission of the Sidney Chamber.
The Sunrise City Slam is seeking sponsorships to support the logistical costs of hosting this tournament. Please contact the Sidney Chamber of Commerce if you are interested in supporting the Sunrise Slam.
The Sunrise City Slam is only possible with the help of our dedicated committee members. Our committee members include: Sophie Peters, Chris Lee, Nate Creek, Danny Coryell, Heidy MacGrady, Brian Tiesen, Brittney Petersen, Brittany Brown, Nicole Keysor, Stacey McNally, Elaine Stedman and Kali Godfrey.