Sunrise City Basketball Tournament returning

For many years Sidney was home to one of the greatest youth basketball tournaments in the region, The Sunrise City Basketball Tournament. Spearheaded by Danny Strasheim, this basketball tournament was known for bringing around 100 youth basketball teams to town.

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce has partnered with three other local nonprofits including the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County, Sunrise Women’s Clinic and Sidney Schools Athletics to reinstate this tournament for 4th through 8th grade teams. The first annual Sunrise City Slam basketball tournament will be held April 29 – 30, 2023. The Sunrise City Slam Committee is inviting more than 100 teams from all over North Dakota, Montana and even Canada. The Committee expects to receive at least 70 teams.



