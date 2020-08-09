Hogs, steer, sheep, oh my!
Even an alpaca showed up for the fun during the Richland County 4-H "Fair," which started August 3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
Richland County’s 4-H members proudly displayed their animals in different categories to those in attendance. They competed in the Market and Showmanship categories, coming together for the annual event where their year-long hard work is shown off.
There was no Richland County Fair and Rodeo surrounding the mooing cows or the squealing hogs. Although the rest of the fair’s activities may be missed, it really let these children and their hard work shine during an unusual time.
Nothing else was going on to take away from the accomplishments of these kids; the only metaphorical spotlight was on them as they wrangled their animals into the different pens and got critiqued and awarded for the time and effort they put into raising the different animals.
Not to say that it would be hard to hear some of those sheep if there were other attractions surrounding the 4-H activities because holy cow (no pun intended) they were loud. Still, there was something special about having a calming breeze and a quiet atmosphere that was only broken by the cheers and judge’s words for the animals and 4-H kids.
Everything moved very seamlessly from one category to another without the added chaos of a whole fair happening around.
The sun may have been harsh at times, and a couple days’ worth of animal feces may have awarded our nostrils a cry for help at times, but all the small details, like these and others, really got a chance to be appreciated.
The 4-H youth were the stars of the show (and the animals too), but for someone watching live animal judging and showmanship for the first time, it was amazing to see how a kid, who is five times smaller than a steer, can walk it around a pen and keep it under relative control. The amount of time and effort put in by these kids really shows, and that is something that may have been lost to the general bystander if there were other fair attractions going on.
Quite frankly, this week of 4-H events was what these kids needed; it was what the industry needed; it was what we all needed.
To be able to go to a live event and watch this spectacular display of work and showmanship is exactly the type of normalcy we needed after months of things being canceled left and right all around the country, and locally.
There are uncertainties still with the future of other things, but without a doubt, the Richland County 4-H Fair was organized superbly and provided a great feeling for all those who attended.