The local Taekwondo studio, Sidney Tendo, traveled to Powell, Wyoming. to compete at the Lone Wolf Taekwondo Championships to kick off their season. Success was had as all athletes earned placings within the top five of their events, the results are as follows.
Victor Cursino competed in the adult over 18 yellow/green belt division where he took home the gold medal in Gyroogi (sparring) and earned third place in Poomse (forms).
Harrison Greene competed in the boys age 12-14 blue/brown belt division and also finished on top in first place in Gyroogi and earned third place in Poomse.
Brielle Baxter was the only local girl to compete at the meet. She participated in the girls age 14-17 brown/black belt division where she achieved second place in Gyroogie and finished third place in Poomse.
Coach Jerrold Baxter said, “Our athletes performed great at this tournament. We have been working hard to take our game to the next level, working with coaches at the national level to bring our athletes some of the most up to date strategies and techniques possible. The efforts I saw this weekend would tell me that we are definitely headed in the right direction and I can’t wait to see what our athletes do this season.”
The Sidney Tendo team will next compete in two tournaments in Billings on April 30.