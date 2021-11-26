As the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team gets ready for the beginning of the season, there’s a lot that head coach Chad Quilling likes about his roster this year.
The Eagles are coming back without a core of seniors that made up three-fifths of the starting lineup last season, but what is returning is another core of seniors and a solid group of underclassmen.
That group of juniors includes two of the leading scorers from last year’s squad, and that group of underclassmen got a lot of good experience last year that should help them get even better this season.
“We should be fairly deep,” Quilling said.
Regarding the sophomores that will be a big help to the team this season, Quilling said that the experience they gained from playing junior varsity and varsity last year is going to be huge for them this year.
“They are long and lanky, those sophomores. They’ll be fine. The speed might catch them off guard right away, but as the season goes on you’re not even going to be able to tell they’re sophomores,” Quilling said.
The most important thing about those sophomores is that they have some size to them.
The upperclassmen on the team have some decent size and athleticism that allows them to do well with rebounding and scoring inside, but they need more size to compliment them, which the underclassmen do.
Looking at Sidney’s opponents, schools like Custer County, Fergus and Billings Central, to name a few, have tall players that can score well, so any size Sidney can get and utilize is extremely helpful.
Speaking of Sidney’s opponents, Quilling likes his team’s chances against the rest of the Eastern A this year.
With the talent and depth returning for Sidney, paired with the fact that other schools lost a lot of seniors (like Havre and Laurel, for example), the Eagles have the chance to make some noise in the conference.
The biggest thing will be closing games out well.
Quilling said last year, his team would play well for two or three quarters but would lose by 20 or 25 points.
If the team can build off last year and close out those close games better, Quilling said he likes his team’s chances.
Another factor helping Sidney this year is the recent run the football team had in the playoffs.
Sidney hosted a first-round playoff game and won it, and the Eagles played well in a quarterfinal loss.
The basketball team has a fair number of players who also played football, and Quilling said he “absolutely” believes that the Eagles’ playoff run will give the basketball team some extra motivation and energy this season.
“Nobody even expected us to necessarily make the playoffs, let alone get a home playoff game and then beat Dillon, so I do, I think it carries over,” he said.
Sidney’s season opens on December 4, when the Eagles will go across the border and take on Watford City on the road.