Fairview High School has a reason to be cheering for the Blue Hawks next fall as Kanyon Taylor, a senior at Fairview has signed to play on the men’s basketball team at Dickinson State University.
Taylor is the son of Ryan and Wendi Taylor and has an older brother Braiden. He started playing basketball in the fourth grade as he and his friends would play on outside courts. They all fell in love with the game and began competing in summer tournaments. Ever since, he’s found a passion which has grown strong over the years.
Outside of being a point guard and shooting guard on the basketball court, he competes in football and golf.
Playing at the collegiate level isn’t a new thought for him, “It’s always been my dream to play college ball,” he said.
When asked about role models in the sport, Taylor says he looks up to Devin Booker, the professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns and also Stephen Curry.
As of right now Taylor is unsure of what he plans to major in and said, “I’m going to give it a year, try out basketball and get some general courses done and go from there.”
To increase his skills in the off season he attends open gyms, basketball camps and plays in tournaments during the summer along with going to the gym and shooting several shots.
“I’m going to miss playing with my teammates and friends but I’m looking forward to playing at DSU,” Taylor said.
Taylor will graduate from Fairview High School on Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m.