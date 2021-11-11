The first Fairview High School senior athlete has signed their letter of intent to continue their career in college.
Teigan Taylor signed to join the University of North Dakota track and field program on Wednesday, November 10, surrounded by family and friends in the FHS gym.
Taylor has been a standout track athlete for Fairview since her freshman year, and she is thrilled to take the next step in her career.
“It’s super relieving, kind of that I know where I’m going and what I’m going to do because I figured out so soon what I want to do and I’m super excited about it,” Taylor said.
She certainly has the resume to back up her decision.
In her freshman year, she placed at state in both hurdles events, the pole vault, the 200 meter race and a relay.
Her sophomore year, the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her junior year (last year), she won at state in the pole vault.
At UND, she plans to compete in the hurdles and pole vault. She added that competing in a sport at the collegiate level has been a goal of hers for awhile.
“I’ve always wanted to do a sport in college, it just took me awhile to figure out which one I’m the most passionate about,” she said. Taylor also played volleyball at FHS.
She continued: “Doing pole vault, especially last year and winning state, I knew that I didn’t only want to have one more year, I just wanted to keep going.”
Katie Hurley, the head coach for Fairview’s track and field team, said she’s happy for Taylor to take this next step, and she knows she will do well at college.
“I was a college athlete too. It’s a huge commitment, and I think she has the right mindset, right drive that’s going to push her to keep getting better and better,” Hurley said.
Hurley said Taylor is a natural athlete.
“If she loves something, she’s just going to keep getting better and better at it, and she’ll stay and work and put in the extra time,” Hurley said.
Last season, Taylor didn’t finish as well as she would have liked in the hurdles, but she was also coming off knee surgery.
This season, fully healed, Hurley believes the sky’s the limit for Taylor.
While that surgery affected her performance a bit last season, the process of going through the surgery and rehab also helped her decide what she would study at UND.
Taylor said she is going to major in physical therapy, and she said the process of going through the surgery and everything was interesting.
UND became the destination for Taylor for a few reasons.
She said her older brothers both went there, so she knows the campus fairly well from them.
UND also has a good track and field program, and Taylor said she met with the new coach about a month ago. Taylor said the coach was great, and after seeing her track record, he said it would be great to have Taylor there.
Taylor and the FHS volleyball team just wrapped up their season a couple weeks ago, but now, Taylor has her sights set on finishing her high school career on a high note in the spring.