While some volleyball and football teams are still wrapping up their regular season or starting their postseasons, golf and cross country teams have wrapped things up and already competed at state.
The Fairview, Savage, Richey-Lambert and Sidney volleyball teams are still playing (the first three are in the playoffs), and the Savage, Sidney and Fairview football teams are still in the playoffs.
But for the teams that have finished their fall seasons, here is how each did and what to expect from them in there future.
Sidney
Both the girl's and boy's cross country teams had good years for Sidney, and runners for both teams had some of their best performances at state this year.
A couple different times this year, Head Coach Justin Collins said a lot of the runners set personal bests and kept raising the bar for themselves. There are a few seniors who will be gone next year due to graduation, but next year should be a good year for the teams.
There is a good amount of young talent on both teams, and it was actually a sophomore (Ben Carlsen on the boy's team) and a freshman (Makayle Anderson on the girl's team) who were the top finishers for Sidney at the state event.
There is the potential for even more growth for the returning runners next year, sow watch out for the Sidney teams next season.
Sidney's golf teams are in a similar boat.
Both teams have senior leadership graduating, leaving some big shoes to fill for next season. The thing is, though, some of the younger golfers stepped up as the season went along.
Karly Volk will return next year for the girl's team, and some of the boy's golfers will also return, including Tate Hazen, who did well all year and competed at state.
One thing Head Coach Ben Berg said he wants the teams to do more for next year is to practice more in the offseason, so if the teams do that, they will have some quality outings next year.
Fairview
Fairview's cross country teams had some good outings throughout the fall season, and their performances at the state meet leave a lot to like going into next season.
The girl's team will be losing three seniors, so some veteran experience will be missed.
But the good news is that there are two really good juniors and a good sophomore coming up that will have time to improve even further for next year.
The boy's team only consisted of two runners this year, but they are both only sophomores and both have good potential.
Considering that the two boy's runners are only sophomores and have already done well, that leaves a lot to be excited for when it comes to the future.
Richey-Lambert
Richey-Lambert got to celebrate a great state performance, as Sam Smith won first place individually, and the boy's team placed second overall.
That is a great way to end the year, and it leaves plenty of excitement looking ahead to next year, too.
The boy's team will be losing two seniors in Smith and Nicholas Ellerton, but the rest of the crew did great at state.
Matthew Elektron, a sophomore, placed 12th individually, and Ryan Eggert, a freshman, and Jacob Smith, a junior, placed 31st and 38th, respectively.
Those are great performances from some younger runners and shows that the team will still be in good hands next year.
The girl's team only had one runner this year, sophomore Mataya Veverka, and she had a good year.
She did not quite get to the time goal she set for herself, but she constantly improved throughout the year and has two more years to get even better. There shield be some girls coming up to the program next year, so watch out for a young team to do well.
That leaves the Richey-Lambert football team, which, despite losing in the first round of the playoffs, had a great year.
The Fusion were able to be one of the top teams in their division, which had some tough competition, and they were also able to play very well against Shields Valley, who was the No. 1 seed out of the South six-man division.
Blaine Frisbie is the only senior on the team, so the Fusion will miss his experience and skillset next season.
The good news is that the Fusion will have a lot of talent coming back.
Grady Gonsioroski, the junior quarterback for the Fusion, is an explosive presence on the field and will return.
Along with the other talent on the team coming back, the watch out for the Fusion to be a playoff contender next year again.