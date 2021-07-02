Team Sidney, a Montana AAU wrestling team, recently took fourth place at a national Amateur Athletic Union duals tournament in Florida.
The tournament lasted for nearly a full week, from June 21 to June 27, and Sidney head coach Guy Melby said there were 168 teams present at the tournament, making the teams’ achievement that much more amazing.
“Through the years, we’ve had a few thirds and some top-eight finishes, so fourth is really good, especially for as young as a team that we had there. We were pretty happy with that,” Melby said.
The tournament started with teams put into pools where they would wrestle against each other to get ready for the next round. Based on how teams did in the pool stage, they would face teams in the next round who placed similarly in their respective pools.
Melby said that the team won six matches and lost one in pool play, and there were three teams that were really good in the pool who all beat each other. Based on points, Team Sidney won the pool, Melby said.
For the next round, the team had the No. 3 ranking and won in the quarterfinals. They then lost in the semifinals and in the third-place match, taking fourth place.
“We really, really fought hard so it was fun. Fun to watch our guys do it,” Melby said.
One of the important things that came out of the tournament was the experience the Sidney wrestlers could get from it, especially for the younger guys on the team.
With a big, talented senior class now gone from the team, getting those younger wrestlers this type of experience is great Melby said.
“I think confidence-wise it’s just awesome. To go up there and be able to compete with some of the toughest teams and individuals in the nation, from all over the place. We get all kinds of different styles which is huge,” he said.
Individually, some Sidney wrestlers earned medals with their performances. A gold medal meant that a wrestler went undefeated, while a silver medal meant the wrestler lost only one match and so on.
Melby said if a wrestler had more than three losses they didn’t medal.
Reece Graves, Cooper Lane (Huntley Projects) and Owen Lonski each earned a copper medal, and Kade Graves earned a bronze medal.
Kadyn Turnbow (Minot), Jordan Darby and Zander Burnison each earned a silver medal, and Aden Graves went undefeated to earn a gold medal.
As alternates, Brody Keyser won a copper medal, Josh Salz won a silver medal and Tyson Rice (Williston) won a copper medal.