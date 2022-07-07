Team U.S.A. held onto their title against team Canada in the 24th annual CanAm Bowl for the 19th year in a row, winning the game 71-30.
For the first year in CanAm Bowl history, the game was held on U.S soil in Lambert, Mont. The stats for Team U.S.A. are listed as follows:
Chance Goltz (Bridger, Mont.) had six passing completions, 96 total passing yards and one touchdown pass. Dace Bennett (Meeteetse, Wy.) had three passing completions, 129 total passing yards and one touchdown pass.
Goltz also had 27 rushing yards. Bennett clenched 59 total rushing yards and scored one touchdown, while Griff Rigdon (Strawn, Tx.) had six total yards.
Cade Mitchek (Cheyenne Wells, Co.) scored three touchdowns, had a total of 130 rushing yards. On the receiving end, he had 56 total yards.
Canon Wiese (West Valley, Tx.) had a total of 36 rushing yards. Weise added one touchdown to the scoreboard and one yard on the receiving end, while Kyler Philips (Lingleville, Tx.) had 25 total rushing yards and scored one touchdown.
Ashdyn Hobbs (Medicine Lake, Mont.) rushed seven yards and Peyton Sterkel (Cody-Kilgore, Neb.) contributed seven rushing yards to the game.
Evan Worley (Cheyenne Wells, Co.) clenched 40 total receiving yards while Koye Gilbert (Encampment, Wy.) had a total of 114 receiving yards, received two touchdown passes and scored one two point conversion.
Max Claar (Dubois, Wy.) ended the game with 14 receiving yards.
On the defensive end of the game, the tackles are as follows: Bennett, 5; Rigdon, 3; Mitchek, 1, Wiese, 2; Gage Davis (Cody-Kilgore, Neb.), 1; Philips, 2; Brett Mullin (Lambert, Mont.), 4; Hobbs, 2; Sterkel, 1; Worley, 3; Clarr, 2; Sterling Thiel (Savage, Mont.), 1.
Mitchek kicked a total of 425 yards with ten kicks, while Thiel kicked once for 46 yards.
The offensive MVP for Team U.S.A. was Cade Mitchek and Peyton Sterkel was named the defensive MVP.
Other players on the Team U.S.A. roster included Kalvin Erickson (Meeteetse, Wy.) and Isaiah Chairez (Blanca, Co.). The coaching staff included Seth Bennett (Meeteetse, Wy.), Brock Miller (Lambert, Mont.), Scott Reed (Farson-Eden Wy.) and Tommy Tritz (Oakwood, Tx.).