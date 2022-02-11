Purchase Access

This next week is when the games start to matter more than ever for basketball teams in District 2C.

This next week determines who gets to continue their seasons and advance further in the postseason, and it determines which teams will ultimately have their seasons cut short.

This next week is the District 2C Tournament.

That’s right, it’s that time of year, where we have basketball games constantly being played for a whole week.

Starting Monday, February 14 and going through Saturday, February 19, Sidney High School will be hosting the 10 2C teams as they battle for their postseason lives.

The action doesn’t stop Saturday, though, as on Monday, February 21, there will be two fifth-sixth place games to determine the final teams to get into the Eastern C Divisional, held at SHS also.

Across the board, there should be good matchups and close games throughout the tournament.

The regular season has shown us some really good games and close battles during district play, so the tournament should do just that and possibly even more.

For the most part, some of the same teams are at the top of the district this year, but other teams have stepped up and improved their standings from last season.

With every team boasting talent and not wanting to go home just yet, each game’s significance will drive the teams to do their best.

If you’re a sports fan, especially a basketball fan, this is the time of year that gets you excited.

Non-stop basketball action between a lot of rivals starts this week. Five of the 10 teams will advance to the divisional, but from there, only two will move on to state.

