A late surge in the second half by the R&L Fusion made things close in the semi-final matchup against the Froid/Lake RedHawks in the District 2C Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday night, Feb. 21.
But hitting one of two of free-throws with 4.3 seconds left by Froud/Lake sophomore Javonne Nesbit proved to be enough, earning the victory of 62–59 for the RedHawks and ultimately a championship berth against the Fairview Warriors on Saturday night.
After Froid/Lake junior Colt Miller got a two-point basket to fall, R&L junior Caleb Senner, after a wild scramble for the ball, had a pass tossed out to him in the corner, where he drained a three-pointer.
The lead exchanged hands the next few possessions, as Miller got another two to fall before R&L senior Blake Lien responded right back with a two.
It was tied 8–8 with not much time left in the quarter when Froid/Lak, on a 5–0 run, ended the quarter with a two-pointer by sophomore Bode Miller and a three-pointer with seconds remaining by Nesbit leading 13–8.
Senner led off the quarter with another three-pointer, beginning a 2–7 run, which was completed by Gosnioroski brothers, sophomore Grady Gonsioroski, and senior Gabe Gonsioroski. They made back-to-back two-pointers midway through the second, tying things up at 15–15 before Froid/Lake called a timeout.
The timeout seemed to rejuvenate the RedHawks, scoring nine unanswered points, and ultimately taking a 28–20 lead heading into the second half.
Froid/Lake led by as much as 11 in the third quarter, but after a timeout at the 4:11 mark in the third by the Fusion, a scoring surge began. Grady Gonsioroski came out of the timeout, hitting a three-pointer, followed up by a five-point spurt from junior Toby Clinton.
With R&L now 39–37, the RedHawks once again railed for four unanswered points to end the quarter up 43–39.
With 2:14 left in the game, Froid/Lake held a 57–52 lead. When it looked like the RedHawks had the game in hand, however, Grady Gonsioroski added two points after a steal, bringing them within three at 1:14. Nesbit increased the lead by two on the next possession.
But once again, with 29.2 seconds remaining, Grady Gonsioroski hit a three-pointer to make it 59–57, forcing the RedHawks to call a timeout.
R&L was forced to foul Froid/Lake on the next possession, when sophomore Brett Stentoft hit two free-throws.
Lien of the Fusion found his way into the lane, sprinting down the court for two points with mere seconds remaining. R&L had to foul again, putting Nesbit at the line, where he drained one of two, giving the Redhawks a three-point victory.
Four Fusion players found themselves in double figures. Clinton had 16; he shot four of seven and 57 percent from three. Senner had 14, Gabe Gonsioroski had 11 and Grady Gonsioroski had 10. Lien rounded out the scoring for the Fusion with eight.
Nesbit led his Redhawk teammates with 20; Colt Miller had 19, Bode Miller 11 and eighth-grader Mason Dethman finished with 10. Stentoft tallied for two points.
R&L Fusion earn a fourth-place finish in District 2C Tournament with win over Culbertson
Coming off a close loss to ultimately what would be second-place finishers in the tournament, the Froid/Lake Redhawks, the Fusion looked to bounce back against the Culbertson Cowboys; and they certainly did, winning 45–60.
Culbertson began the game on a 13–3 run before the Fusion had a run of their own with points coming from senior Hunter Watson and a pair of juniors, Caleb Senner and Toby Clinton, to round out the quarter only down 13–9.
The Fusion took full control in the second quarter from start to the end of the first half. It seemed as if the Fusion could not miss. When if they did, they were able to grab the rebounds to get second-chance points.
In total, the Fusion had 16 offensive rebounds and 25 defensive rebounds. After an early bucket by Watson, senior Blake Lien tied the game at 13–13 with an assist by senior Gabe Gonsioroski.
On the ensuing possession for the Cowboys, senior Eli Williams drained a three-pointer at the other end. From that point, however, the Fusion went on a 0–12 run before Culbertson scored again near the end of the first half.
In total, the Fusion outscored Culbertson in the second quarter alone 8–26. The Fusion now had a lead 0f 21–35 at the half.
Culbertson was able to stick with the Fusion in the final two quarters, with a score differential of only one, 24–25. But the lead the Fusion built in the second quarter proved to be too much to overcome for the Cowboys, sealing a victory for the Fusion and a spot in divisionals next week, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Glasgow.
Leading the charge for the Fusion in scoring was Senner, who had 18 points and a double-double along with his 11 rebounds. Sophomore Grady Gonsioroski finished with 11, while Watson and Lien each had a tally of seven. Gabe Gonsioroski and Clinton each had six points. Junior Wyatt Robbins had three and senior Brett Mullin scored two late in the game.
Senior Gabe Grenada led the Cowboys with 18 points, as the only one who reached double figures. Williams had seven, junior Michael Pederson had six and freshman Payton Perkins had three.
Four players including junior Hunter Lucas, senior Jacob Crowder, freshman Payton Hague and freshman Colin Avance each finished with two.