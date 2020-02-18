The R&L Fusion girls basketball team took on the Plentywood Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 18 on day one of the District 2C Girls Basketball Tournament at Sidney High School. The Fusion struggled on offense the whole game, leading to a loss at the hands of Plentywood by a final score of 13-50.
The first quarter, while a low scoring affair for both teams, was fairly competitive. The Wildcats got out to a quick 0-4 lead R&L sophomore Ella Robbins found her into the post, laying one in for two points. The Wildcats held a four-point lead near the end of the quarter at 2-6, but R&L got their final three points of the quarter on free throws from sophomore Jaylen Klempel, who made one of two and senior Courtney Herman who made two of three after she was fouled beyond the three-point line. At the end of the first quarter, Plentywood had a narrow one-point lead of 5-6.
That lead for the Wildcats, however, would only increase from there. R&L didn’t score any points in the second and just two points in the third quarter. Between the second and third quarters, Plentywood outscored the Fusion 2-25.
The fourth quarter came and went, with the Fusion becoming much more efficient on the offensive side of the ball, scoring more points in the final quarter to give them a final tally of 13 points, but Plentywood left the first-round matchup with a comfortable 35-point win.
Robbins and Herman tied for the most points on the Fusion each with four points on the night. Klempel had three and eighth-grader Halley Mullin had two.
Plentywood sophomore Liv Wangerin led all Wildcats with 22 points. Freshman Emma Brensdal finished with eight and sophomore Shayla Fawcett had five. Freshman Annie Kaul, sophomore Ashtyn Curtiss and eighth-grader Paityn Curtiss each had four points, and rounding out the scoring for Plentywood was sophomore Tamara Kittelson with two.