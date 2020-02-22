On Friday, Feb. 20, the Savage Lady Warriors were back on the basketball court in the 2C District Tournament against the Culbertson Cowgirls.
Savage dominated their first game in the tournament, winning 77–18, but falling short of semi-finalist Froid/Lake by a score of 45-31 in the second game.
In the third game, it was the same result, losing to the Culbertson Cowgirls by the final score of 44–48.
Savage was down 0–5 for roughly the first four minutes in the first quarter, before senior Reghan Prevost was able to knock down a three-pointer.
After scoring another two points before Savage’s next possession, junior Alexia Papka also hit a three-pointer, by way of a bank shot.
Reghan Prevost got the next three points for the Warriors by way of a two-pointer and a free-throw before senior Haylie Conradsen made a steal and a fast break for a layup, giving them 11 points in the first quarter.
Freshman Makena Hague of Culbertson was able to tie it up at 11 before the buzzer sounded on a steal and successful fast-break attempt.
Moving into the second half, Savage held a 28–21 lead heading into the third quarter. Even though Culbertson didn’t acquire the lead at the end of the third quarter, down 39–38, momentum seemed to have shifted in favor of the Cowgirls.
Haylie Conradsen went down with an injury at the 6:07 mark in the fourth and was taken out of the game for a few minutes. Culbertson, in that time, got on a 0–4 run to take a 39–42 lead before Haylie Conradsen came back into the game and hit a three-point shot from the corner, letting all the Savage faithful know she was all right.
In the fourth quarter, Conradsen had al five points after coming back from her injury. But those five points weren’t enough, as Culbertson got the four-point win.
Haylie Conradsen finished with 21 points. Prevost was also in double figures with 18. Papka had three and eighth-grader Brooke Reuter had two. Savage shot 30.2 percent from the floor, 29.6 percent from three and just over 71 percent from the free-throw line.
Senior Fallon Sun Rhodes led the Culbertson Cowgirls with 15 points. That was followed up with a 14-point performance from junior Faith Bowland. Senior Ashtyn Ator had nine, Hague had eight and senior Kelsie Williams finished with two points.