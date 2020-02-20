The Savage Lady Warriors were back on the court on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the second round of the District 2C Basketball Tournament at Sidney High School against the Froid/Lake Lady RedHawks. The Lady Warriors came into this game off an absolutely dominant performance on Monday in a win over the Brockton Lady Warriors by a whopping 59 points. But the RedHawks were a new team, playing in their first game coming off a bye and ultimately defeating the Savage Lady Warriors 45—31.
Froid/Lake got to an early 5—0 lead before Savage Lady Warriors senior Reghan Prevost was able to get to the free-throw line and hit a pair of free-throws. At the end of the first quarter, with Savage senior Haylie Conradsen hitting a layup right before the buzzer, the RedHawks had a lead of 11-5.
After freshman Dasani Nesbitt got a two-pointer to fall right out of the gate in the second quarter, Savage went on a 0—5 run to bring them within three-points at 13-10. That three-point lead remained for quite a while in the quarter before Savage freshman Teah Conradsen found herself at the free-throw line with 2:12 left, draining a pair of free-throws, bringing them within one point. As momentum seemed to shift over the Lady Warriors, Froid/Lake went on a 5—0 run in the final two minutes to end the half with an 18—12 lead.
Savage once again crawled back within three-points of the RedHawks in the quarter at 25-22, but Froid/Lake went on another 5—0 run to end the quarter with an eight-point lead of 30—22.
In the fourth and final quarter, it was all Froid/Lake, going on a 15—9 run in the quarter, ultimately giving them a 14-point victory as time expired.
Prevost and Haylie Conradsen each had 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Teah Conradsen had six, while junior Taryn Hagler tacked on one-point at the free-throw line.
6’2 senior Sydney Dethman led Froid/Lake in points with 12. Freshman Baylee Davidson finished with 11, senior Sydney Labatte had nine and Nesbit had seven. Rounding out the scoring for the RedHawks was Carolyne Christoffersen with four and sophomore Megan Ator adding two points.