The Savage Lady Warriors opened with a matchup on the first day of District 2C Girls Basketball Tournament with a game they had exactly 10 days ago on Feb. 8 against the Brockton Lady Warriors. In that game, Savage dominated and won by a final score of 65-25. In this game, things weren’t much different as Savage dominated from start to finish on both sides of the ball, forcing 24 turnovers by Brockton and scoring from all over the court, leading them to a massive victory of 18-77.
The scoring palooza by Savage all started with an opening three-point basket by senior Reghan Prevost. That led to not only a 3-22 lead at the end of the first quarter but just a continuation of an offense on fire.
Savage junior Taryn Hagler got her first of three three-pointers to fall on the first possession in the second quarter. She shot 60 percent from beyond the three-point line in the game. Junior Alexia Papka went two for three on three-pointers in the game, and overall as a team, Savage shot 60 percent as a whole from the three-point line. At the end of the first half, Savage led 14-48.
The running clock quickly began shortly into the third quarter and for the rest of the game once Savage reached a lead of 40 points or more, ultimately ending the quarter with a 50-point lead heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Savage junior Raigan Smith. Smith, who connected on six of nine shots, all of which were in the fourth quarter, scored all of her 13 points and the final 13 points that Savage would put on the board. In total, Savage shot just below 50 percent on the game.
Savage had four players in double-figure point totals. Hagler finished with 17, Prevost with 15, senior Haylie Conradsen and Smith each had 13 points. Eighth-grader Brooke Reuter was another bright spot of the bench, one of many, for Savage scoring nine. Papka tallied six points, both of which came on three-pointers, and rounding out the scoring for Savage was freshman Teah Conradsen and eighth-grader Karley McPherson, each gathering two-points.
Brockton eighth-grader Skye Hayes, who stands at 6’0, led her team with seven points. Freshman Lucile Hart had four, eighth-grader KayJay First That Walks finished with three. Freshman Trinity Bauer and junior Princess Russell each had two points, rounding the scoring for the Brockton Lady Warriors.