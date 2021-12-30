The new year is upon us, and as we get ready to welcome 2022 and all the great sports moments it may bring, it’s also a great time to look back and reflect on the moments that brought us here.
Taking into consideration the greatness of these achievements and what they meant for the athletes/teams, here are three of the top moments/accomplishments for each high school in the area.
These moments are only from 2021, and they represent some of the best for Sidney, Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert athletics.
A big congratulations goes to all who made up the top moments from this calendar year, and cheers to everything 2022 may bring.
Sidney
Starting toward the beginning of the calendar year, the SHS wrestling team of course gave the Eagle community something great to cheer about.
The Eagles won the Class A state title back in March, which was the program’s 12th title overall and fourth straight.
Over 10 wrestlers placed at state, and half of them won the top spot in their weight class.
It was another example of Sidney’s dominance in the sport, and it was an accomplishment to remember throughout the year, as this new season gets going.
The next memory from this year combines two individual accomplishments, that being of Karly Volk and Ryleigh Kleinke.
Volk placed once again at the state golf tournament, taking seventh and being named an All-State golfer.
This solidified a great high school career for Volk, and it meant she was an All-State golfer every year of her high school career.
Kleinke made a huge impact for the SHS cross country program this fall, coming in as a freshman and quickly becoming one of the best runners in the state.
That was capped off as the state meet, where Kleinke placed fifth. She is the first state placer for Sidney in over half a decade.
Both Kleinke and Volk were leaders for their respective teams this year, and their state accomplishments earn them a spot as highlights from this calendar year.
The last accomplishment that defined SHS sports this year was the football team’s run to the postseason.
Sidney had a rough start to the season, and the only way to get to the playoffs was going to be a great streak of games.
The Eagles closed out the season by winning three of four games, including a win over rival Dawson County to secure a postseason spot.
Then, in the first round, Sidney got revenge and defeated Dillon 17-14 to keep the season going.
The football team’s run was a great show of skill and resilience, and it gets a spot in this list.
Fairview
Starting toward the beginning of the calendar year again, the FHS boy’s basketball team had a great regular season and postseason that showed what the Warriors were capable of.
Fairview earned the No. 2 seed for the District 2C tournament, where the Warriors played well against some good competition. The Warriors took a top-three spot there and advanced to the divisional, where they also did well.
Fairview was able to continue its success from the previous season, where they were named state champions, and by making another successful run to the postseason, the team earned a spot on this list.
The next set of accomplishments, wrapped up into this one spot, come from the Warriors’ track and field team back in May.
Jadyn Gackle won the shot put state title with a personal record, and she placed second in the discus. Scout Hopes also placed in the shot put, taking sixth.
Teigan Taylor won the pole vault title with a personal record, and Paul Hardy placed second in the discus.
Hunter Sharbono placed sixth in the discus, and Jace Vitt, Jaxon Vitt, Curt Rice and Martin Manuel placed fifth in the 4x100 meter relay.
The accomplishments of the track and field squad at state earned them a spot here.
To finish off the Fairview list, the football team will round out the Warriors’ top accomplishments from this year.
Fairview started the season with a pair of losses, but quickly turned things around by rattling off six straight wins. One of those wins was a revenge win over Culbertson to grab the No. 1 seed out of the east for the playoffs.
The Warriors got a home win in the first round and played well in the second round too.
For the team’s great season and playoff run, the Warriors get a spot here at the end of this year.
Savage
Kicking things off toward the beginning of the year for Savage is the girl’s basketball team, who made a great run to the Eastern C Divisional.
Savage had a pretty young team, but the team grew over the course of the season and got the No. 6 seed for the District 2C tournament.
In the tournament, the Lady Warriors played well and made a great run to advance. That run included beating higher-seeded Culbertson in the fifth-place game, which was the last spot to advance.
The Lady Warriors had an exciting finish to their season with the run, and it set the foundation for what the team wants to do this season.
The next highlight for Savage comes in the spring, where the track and field program shined at the state meet.
Leading the way was Brooke Reuter, who won two events and placed second and fourth in two others. She also set state-record times in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Reuter, Teah Conradsen, Alexia Papka and Karley McPherson placed sixth, and Sloan McPherson placed fourth in the javelin.
The team’s performance at state was a great way to end the school year, and it leads into what should be another great season in 2022.
Rounding out the Savage portion of highlights from the year is the volleyball team, who made a similar run this fall to what the basketball team did months earlier.
Savage is an extremely young team with a lot of talent, and the Lady Warriors turned their good regular season into a great run in the postseason.
Savage finished the season as the No. 7 seed in the District 1C tournament, outlasting a few higher seeds to take fifth place and advance to the divisional. The Lady Warriors had to play some tough games to advance, and they outlasted the tough competition.
The Lady Warriors got knocked out after a couple games in the divisional, but the success they had up to that point set the groundwork for a bright future, as nearly the entire roster will return next year.
Savage’s run in the postseason earns the team a spot here.
Richey-Lambert
Kicking off the Fusion highlight reel is the track and field team’s performance at the state meet. Overall, the boy’s team took third place.
Sam Smith led the way, taking first place in two events and second in another. Caleb Senner took third place in two separate hurdles events.
Tiegen Cundiff placed sixth in the javelin throw, and the team of Gracelyn Gonsioroski, Makyya Beyer, ShaeLyn Williams and Jaylyn Klempel placed sixth in the 4x100 meter relay.
Richey-Lambert’s track and field program had a strong season, earning it a spot here.
Jumping to the fall season, the boy’s cross country team also had a great season and has a spot among all these other highlights.
The boy’s team placed third at state, continuing its excellence from previous seasons.
All three boy’s runners placed in the top 25, with Matthew Ellerton leading the way in seventh place. The girl’s runners did well too, led by Beatrise Bikovska, who placed 16th.
The Fusion runners did well all season long, and their finishes at the state meet puts them on this list.
Rounding out all of these highlights is the Fusion football team.
The Fusion had a great regular season in a tough east division, once again earning a spot in the playoffs.
Once they got to the playoffs, Richey-Lambert was tasked with road games in the first two rounds.
In the first round, the Fusion got a big win, and although they lost in the second round, they played well on the road in the quarterfinals.
Richey-Lambert’s football team had a great run to the playoffs and played well on the road in tough situations, so the team gets a spot in this list of 2021 highlights.