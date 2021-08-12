When it comes to Sidney High School sports this fall, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind.
For starters, following the SHS schedules for fall sports is important because they are subject to change.
If anyone is looking for a good way to consistently see the most accurate schedules for the fall, here is the link to the Sidney Public Schools website: https://mt01001320.schoolwires.net/domain/411.
As far as the games and events go, Sidney family and fans can now purchase community activity tickets. They are on sale at the SHS office for $100.
These passes are similar to the student activity tickets, and they are good for admission to any regular season Sidney Eagle contest, according to an email from Chris Lee, SPS activities director.
The district also has free passes for individuals who are 62 years old or older that can be picked up at the high school office.
For both of these passes and the student activity ticket, the card must be presented at the contest gate for entry.