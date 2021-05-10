The Dickinson State University football team had three athletes receive NAIA All-American award as released by the American Football Coaches Association.
Leading the way was wide receiver Jaret Lee (SR. Dickinson, ND, Trinity High School). Jaret Lee was named to the AFCA Second-Team All-America Team. This season, Lee was named the Offensive MVP of the North Star Conference. Statistically, Jaret Lee was ranked sixth in the nation for total receiving yards with 878 yards, eighth in the nation in total receptions (57 receptions), and 16th in the nation in receiving yards/game (87.800). This season alone, Jaret had 57 catches for 878 yards averaging 15.4 receptions/game. Lee also racked up eight touchdowns.
Also receiving second-team NAIA All-American was Matt Dey (SR. Sidney, MT). During his time as a Blue Hawk, Matt has been an anchor for the Blue Hawks’ offensive line for the past two years. He was also captain for the Blue Hawks. As an offensive lineman he helped lead the Blue Hawk offense to 1628 rushing yards, 2421 passing yards for a total of 4049 yards, 32 touchdowns, and averaging 404.9 yards/game.
Tyger Frye (SR. Billings, MT) was named to the NAIA Coaches’ All-America Honorable Mention Team. This season, Frye was seventh in the nation in total receptions with 58 receptions. Fry was also 14th in the nation in receptions per game (5.8 rec/game), and 16th in the nation for total receiving yards (685 yards). Statistically, Tyger Frye led the Blue Hawks in receptions with 58 receptions for 685 yards, averaging 11.8 receptions/game. Fyre also had nine touchdowns, with his season high being three touchdowns for 172 yards against Presentation College last November.
“We are very excited for Jaret, Matt, and Tyger. Jaret had a breakout year being named the conference player-of-the-year. Matt was always a steady presence for us on the offensive line, and Tyger is one of our all-time best receivers,” stated head coach Pete Stanton. “We are happy to have Matt and Tyger back with us for another year next season.”