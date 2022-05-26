AUSTIN, Texas – Montana State is well represented on the 2021-22 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Teams, selected by CoSIDA, that was announced on Thursday. The teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in the competition realm and in the classroom.
Bobcat honorees to the first team Academic All-District 6 list were Lucy Corbett, Duncan Hamilton and Alec Nehring. The CoSIDA Academic All-District® teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.
Corbett was picked to her first CoSIDA Academic All-District team of her college career. Corbett is a two time All-American in the high jump earning First Team accolades at the 2022 Indoor Championships and a Second Team performance at last year's outdoor championships. The Bozeman High School graduate is the MSU record holder in her specialty event both indoors (6-02.25) and outdoors (6-01.50). This past indoor season, Corbett became a three-time Big Sky champion in the high jump at the conference meet while establishing the new league record in the event. She also took third in the long jump with a leap of 18-09.
This outdoor season, Corbett claimed her second Big Sky championship in the high jump. She's currently awaiting her debut at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds where she will compete on Saturday. Corbett is a biochemistry major and has a 3.89 cumulative GPA.
Hamilton was an All-District 6 selection a year ago and eventually was an Academic All-America First Team choice in 2021. The honors followed a year in which he was a national qualifier to all three track and field/cross country NCAA Championships. Hamilton was a First Team All-American in the steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
He's continued his success during the 2021-22 schedule. Hamilton again qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, took 10th and was a Second Team All-American in the 3,000 at the NCAA Indoor Championships and recently capped a three-peat in the steeplechase at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships. Hamilton earned three other all-conference medals during the indoor and outdoor seasons combined while holding school records in four events. The Bozeman native also awaits his opportunity to compete at the 2022 NCAA West regional meet, participating in the steeplechase on Friday. Hamilton is a mechanical engineering major with a 3.61 GPA.
Nehring returned to the All-District 6 Team after previously being selected to it in 2019 and 2020. Those seasons he eventually earned Second Team and First Team Academic All-America honors, respectively. Nehring closed out his college career for Montana State on Wednesday by taking 35th place in the men's shot put at the West Preliminary Rounds in Fayetteville. The performance comes off of a fourth-place effort in the same event at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships two weeks prior in Pocatello.
The Manhattan, Mont., native ranks fifth in program history in the outdoor shot put (58-08.75) and sixth all-time indoors (59-02). Nehring was an all-conference performer on two occasions, taking third twice in the shot put at the Big Sky Indoor Championships. Nehring is a 4.0 GPA student who has already earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics. The MSU thrower is currently pursuing his master's degree in education leadership and has been honored as an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-June.