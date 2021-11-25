Three Sidney High School football alumni were recognized for their efforts this season at Dickinson State University, receiving some form of postseason honors.
Those three former SHS players are Matt Dey, Jace Johnson and Dawson McGlothlin.
Dey and Johnson received selections for First Team All-Conference Offense and First Team All-Conference special teams, respectively. McGlothlin was named to the Second Team All-Conference Defense.
Dey has been a standout offensive lineman for Dickinson State, while Johnson has been a reliable and accurate kicker, recently receiving North Star Player-of-the-Week honors twice in a row.
On defense, McGlothlin has been a standout defensive back for the Blue Hawks, rounding out the trio of Sidney alumni to be recognized by the conference.
The recognition for the former Eagles were part of the broader announcement of the 2021 North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Football All-Conference Teams, which were announced on Monday, November 22.
The All-Conference teams and postseason awards were voted by the league coaches.
Tyger Frye of Dickinson State (N.D.) was selected as the NSAA Football Offensive Most Valuable Player. Noah Guse of Dakota State (S.D.) was chosen as the league's Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Pete Stanton was chosen as the league's Coach-of-the-Year after leading the Blue Hawks to their seventh straight conference title. The Blue Hawks finished the conference schedule with an 8-0 record.