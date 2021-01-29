It’s a dream that high school athletes across the country have, and for three more local athletes, it came true.
Paul Hardy of Fairview High School, and Jaxson Franklin and Riley Waters of Sidney High School, all recently signed to compete at the next level.
Here’s what you need to know about who each athlete is, where they signed to play and for what sport.
Paul Hardy
Hardy has been a multi-sport athlete at Fairview, standing out in football, basketball and track and field.
As good as he is in all three, track and field is the one that he is going to be continuing his career with.
He signed with Minot State University, where he will join the track and field program as a thrower.
Hardy has the accolades to go with his career: In his sophomore year, he won the state championship in the discus throw.
With his signing, Hardy is one of the earliest local athlete to take the next step in their athletic career.
Jaxson Franklin
If accolades were of any concern for Franklin, he definitely has them to back him up.
He was named First Team All Conference as a corner back, and he was named Second Team All Conference at wide receiver. Franklin was also named to the All State team as a corner back.
Franklin will be heading up to the next level, though, for his abilities as a wide receiver, which is the position he said he was recruited for and his preferred position.
He was the main threat in the passing game for the Eagles, so he will be more than ready for the role at the next level.
Franklin signed to play football at Dickinson State University, and he said what made them an attractive team was their facilities, the way they play and that they are successful.
Interestingly enough, Franklin said that playing football in college wasn’t something he really thought about until the start of his senior season, but considering how his senior season went, it just makes sense.
Riley Waters
Franklin won’t be alone, as Waters also signed to play football at Dickinson State.
Franklin said that himself and Waters have been friends and teammates since the third grade, so he’s excited for that connection to continue at the next level.
When it comes to Waters’ performance this season, it was simply amazing. On offense and defense, he was all over the field.
He made First Team All Conference as a running back and as an outside linebacker, and he was named to the All State team as an outside linebacker.
While he stood out in both positions this year, his ability to tackle on defense was even more impressive. Waters had the ability to read plays quickly before or as they happened, and he was all over the field making or being involved with nearly every tackle.
Waters’ tremendous senior season definitely deserved attention for the possibility to play at the next level, and he will now have that opportunity.