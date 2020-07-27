The Sidney Tiger Sharks swim team captured first place at the 2020 Covid Classic. The Tiger Sharks had a successful weekend in their home water
Sidney hosted the 2020 Covid Classic, in which the top eight East of the East swam against the top eight of the East of the West teams.
The kids shaved times in big ways. Throughout the meet, it was hard to keep up with where they would place. A few long-held records were broken, while the hooting and the hollering from the crowd kept the swimmers pumped.
The Tiger Sharks took home the 1st place trophy in relays. Every relay team participant for the Tiger Sharks cut some great times to help the team place 1st overall.
The 11–12 girls relay team — composed of Ryleigh Kleinke, Ave Norby, Zoey Garsjo and Morgan Kindopp — broke the pool record for freestyle relay and medley relay. They almost broke the Federation record relay time, which has held strong since 1993, but fell a couple of seconds short.
1st Overall
The team also took home the overall 1st place trophy for the entire meet. The swimmers swam their hearts out and gave everything they had to the water.
Addison Steffans walked away with girls 8 and under for the only high point trophy. Many of the swimmers tied for 2nd and 3rd place high point, and the cumulative of all their points allowed the entire team to take the 1st place title.
Grateful Swimmers
It was an unusual season — competing every other weekend and getting into the pool late. However, it a blessing that the kids were able to swim, be social and compete.
The Tiger Shark’s swim board is grateful to the community of Sidney, the city and the many volunteers who helped put on this meet, giving their time and money to it.
It’s always nice to end the season on a high note, knowing that the countless hours of pool time have paid off. Until next year!
#GoTigerSharks #2020CovidClassicChamps