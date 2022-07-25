Purchase Access

The Sidney Tiger Sharks earned another first-place title at the last regular meet of the season in Scobey this past weekend. Many Sharks placed within the top 10, but here are the first-place finishers:

Boys 100 Free Relay 8 & Under: Caysen Beiswanger, Kamden Johnson, Ryker Heckler and Crew Falcon



