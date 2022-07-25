The Sidney Tiger Sharks earned another first-place title at the last regular meet of the season in Scobey this past weekend. Many Sharks placed within the top 10, but here are the first-place finishers:
Boys 100 Free Relay 8 & Under: Caysen Beiswanger, Kamden Johnson, Ryker Heckler and Crew Falcon
Girls 100 Free Relay 8 & Under: Ella Laqua, Brylee Moran, Brystol Lee and Bristol Schantz
Girls 200 Medley Relay 13-14: Ave’ Norby, RayElla Radke, Zoey Garsjo and Morgan Kindopp
Boys 200 Medley Relay 15-19: Paul Gonsalez, Ethan Erickson, Parker Wunder and Caleb Kleinke
Girls 200 Free 13-14: Ave’ Norby
Boys 400 Free 15-19: Ethan Erickson
Girls 400 Free 15-19: Maci Nelson
Girls 100 Fly 13-14: Ave’ Norby
Mixed 200 Free Relay 13-14: Jason Sorteberg, Lexi Albright, Layla Petrik and Thor Fulgham
Coach Marie Holler said, “What a weekend for the sharks. We had our last regular season meet in Scobey and the sharks did great. We took about 60 swimmers and they put up some very impressive times. Taking top points for their age group was Kamden Johnson 8 under, Morgan Kindopp and Ave Norby tied for top points in 13-14 girls, Ethan Erickson took home top points for 15-19 boys and Ella Norby took high points in 15-19 girls division. We had two relays break the pool record and Morgan Kindopp broke the pool record in the 100 breast. The sharks took first overall. We are hoping to keep this momentum going into the weekend at Divisionals in Plentywood.”
The Sidney Herald will report on the Divisonal Meet after the competition.