Tiger Sharks pull in a back-to-back win for state

11-12 girls medley relay 1st place winners Madycen Sanders, Skylar Rodgers, Aspyn Sorteberg, Micah Haralson pose for the camera after their win.

The Tiger Sharks have done it again. They have won the state championship once again.

“They are back-to-back State champs, and this coach couldn’t be more proud,” Marie Holler told the Sidney Herald in an email. “We had a great showing on Saturday, and the majority made it to finals on Sunday. The Eastern Federation teams definitely showed up in full force as the state champs were named.”



