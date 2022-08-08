Tiger Sharks pull in a back-to-back win for state

The Tiger Sharks have done it again. They have won the state championship once again.
“They are back-to-back State champs, and this coach couldn’t be more proud,” Marie Holler told the Sidney Herald in an email. “We had a great showing on Saturday, and the majority made it to finals on Sunday. The Eastern Federation teams definitely showed up in full force as the state champs were named.”
Sidney took first in the AA classifications, while Lewistown and Scobey took second and third. Chinook was first in the Class A division with Glendale taking second.
In the Class B division, it was Fort Benton taking home the first-place trophy, and in Class C, it was Roundup.
“State swim had its ups and downs with Saturday being the coldest, wettest, and longest meet of the season,” Holler said. “The last qualifying race on Saturday ended in a tie, and there had to be a swim-off at 7:25 p.m.”
Sidney Tiger Sharks showed their mettle, though, Holler said, despite the conditions.
“The athletes persevered like Sharks know how to do by bundling up, finding camp fires, and heated cars to dry up in,” she said. “This meet we did not bring home highpoint trophies, but we had many Tiger Sharks ranked second and third for high points. There were many medals hanging around the Tiger Sharks necks as most placed in the top 3 placements.”
Tiger Sharks not only brought home the first-place trophy, but also the first-place relay trophy.
“Most of our relays took first place,” Holler said. “We had no seniors this year, and with the work ethic, dedication, of all these swimmers, I am in hopes the team will continue to grow and find great success.”
Holler said she is so proud of her team, not just for their success as swimmers, but as young leaders.
“Swim team is much more than a sport. It capitalizes on the best life lessons: goals, dedication, friendship, sportsmanship, success, bouncing back from disappointment, and of course, physical conditioning, which instills a healthy lifestyle that is easy on your body,” she said. “The commitment and work ethic of these athletes is commendable, and I’m so proud that they earned the top ranking two years in a row. As one of our biggest fans used to say, “‘It’s a great day to be a Tiger Shark.’”
• Boys 100 Free Relay, 8 & Under — Caysen Beiswanger, Cash Copple, Ryker Heckler, Kamden Johnson took third place
• Girls 100 Free Relay 8 & Under — Tinley Hecker, Bristol Schantz, Brylee Moran, Ella Laqua took second place
• Girls 100 Free Relay 9-10 — Avery Sukut, Harlee Moran, Paisley Obergfell, Addison Steffan took first place
• Boys 200 Free Relay 11-12 — Jade Steffan, Braydon Herbel, Beckett Norby, Evan Erickson took first place.
• Girls 200 Free Relay 13-14 — Ryleigh Kleinke, Ave’ Norby, Zoey Garsjo, and Morgan Kindopp took first place
• Boys 200 Free Relay 15-19 — Ethan Erickson, Thor Fulgham, Hunter Sanders, and Corben Holler took first place
• Girls 200 Free Relay 15-19 — Maci Nelson, Kylee Rodgers, Elizabeth Langwald, and Ella Norby took second place
• Boys 100 IM 8 & Under — Crew Falcon took first place
• Girls 100 IM 9-10 — Avery Sukut took third place.
• Boys 200 IM 11-12 — Beckett Norby took second place
• Girls 200 IM 13-14 — Ave’ Norby took second place
• Boys 200 IM 15-19 — Ethan Erickson took first place and Hunter Sanders took third
• Boys 50 Free 9-10 — Toby Kleinke took third place.
• Boys 50 Free 11-12 — Evan Erickson took third place
• Girls 50 Free 13-14 — Morgan Kindopp took second place and Ryleigh Kleinke took third.
• Boys 50 Free 15-19 — Corben Holler took second place.
• Boys 25 Breast 8 & under — Kamden Johnson took first place
• Girls 50 Beast 9-10 — Avery Sukut took second place
• Boys 50 Breast — Braydon Herbel took second place
• Girls 50 Breast 11-12 — Aspyn Sorteberg took second place
• Girls 100 Breast 13-14 — Morgan Kindopp took first place and RayElla Radke took second place
• Boys 50 Free 8 & Under — Ryker Heckler took third place
• Boys 100 Free 9-10 — Toby Kleinke took third place
• Boys 100 Free 11-12 — Evan Erickson took third place
• Girls 100 Free 13-14 — Morgan Kindopp took second place and Ryleigh Kleinke took third place
• Boys 100 Free 15-19 — Corben Holler took third place.
• Boys 25 Back 8 & Under — Kamden Johnson took third place
• Boys 50 Back 11-12 — Beckett Norby took third place
• Girls 50 Back 11-12 — Micah Haralson took third place
• Boys 100 Back 15-19 — Corben Holler took first place and Caleb Kleinke took third
• Boys 25 Fly 8 & Under — Crew Falcon took second place
vGirls 50 Fly 9-10 — Addison Steffan took second place
• Girls 50 Fly 11-12 — Madycen Sanders took third place
• Girls 50 Fly 13-14 — Ryleigh Kleinke took third place
• Boys 50 Fly 15-19 — Ethan Erickson took second place
• Boys 100 Medley Relay 8 & Under — Cash Copple, Kamden Johnson, Crew Falcon, and Caysen Beiswanger took first place
• Girls 100 Medley Relay8 & Under — Ella Laqua, Brystol Lee, Bristol Schantz, and Brylee Moran took second
• Girls 100 Medley Relay 9-10 — Paisley Obergfell, Avery Sukut, Addison Steffan, and Braya Radke took first place
• Boys 200 Medley Relay 11-12 — Beckett Norby, Braydon Herbel, Jade Steffan, Evan Erickson took first place
• Girls 200 Medley Relay 11-12 — Micah Haralson, Aspyn Sorteberg, Madycen Sanders, Skylar Rodgers took first place
• Girls 200 Medley Relay 13-14 — Ave’ Norby, Morgan Kindopp, Zoey Garsjo, Ryleigh Kleinke took first place
• Boys 200 Medley Relay 15-19 — Corben Holler, Hunter Sanders, Ethan Erickson, Thor Fulgham took first place
• Girls 200 Medley Relay 15-19 — Ella Norby, RayElla Radke, Elizabeth Langwald, and Maci Nelson took second place
• Girls 200 Free 13 — 14 — Ave’ Norby took second place
• Boys 400 Free 15-19 — Hunter Sanders took third place
• Girls 100 Fly 13-14 — Ave’ Norby took second place and Zoey Garsjo took third
• Mixed 100 Fee Relay8 & Under — Brystol Lee, Marrett Haralson, Gunnar Jensen, Crew Falcon took second place
• Mixed 200 Medley Relay 13-14 — Jason Sorteberg, Kylee Rodgers, Lexie Albright, and Colton Johns took third place