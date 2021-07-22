After handily taking first place at their home swim meet, the Sidney Tiger Sharks are looking good and expecting good things heading to Divisionals this weekend.
On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, the Tiger Sharks will be competing in Lewistown, looking to repeat as the Divisional champion.
The postseason starts with the Divisionals this weekend and state the following weekend, and to lead the Tiger Sharks into the important stretch was a great home meet.
“It’s always fun when you swim at home because it seems that the Sharks step up more,” said head coach Marie Holler.
Sidney had a lot of swimmers competing and they did well; so well, in fact, that Holler said when she checked the scores at one point she was surprised to see how far ahead the Tiger Sharks were.
The goal for Holler and the team is to always cut down on their times, and she said the Sidney swimmers did that once again at the home meet.
“I’m excited because every single one of my kids cut in all three of their events,” she added.
That kind of performance may give Sidney the momentum it needs, as the Tiger Sharks will be facing good competition at Divisionals.
Lewistown, which is hosting the meet, is going to be a tough team, and other teams, like Scobey, are always tough opponents.
If there’s anything to say what the Tiger Sharks may accomplish, though, it would be the fact that they have taken first at every meet this season except for one.
That along with the fact that the swimmers have constantly cut times throughout the season makes Holler like her team’s chances going into the postseason, she said.
“I’m feeling pretty good. I think that I got them all placed in a position where they should make it to state, and I’m feeling pretty strong about being able to win Divisionals,” Holler said.
Holler said the team will have 62 swimmers competing at Divisionals, and she is confident that most, if not all, of the swimmers will be able to make it to state.
To qualify for state, a swimmer has to finish in the top 12 of their respective events. Then at state, the top 12 from the east and west divisions will compete in those events.
The swim season is coming down to the final two weekends, and Holler is feeling good about what the Tiger Sharks can do to close out the season.
She added that she doesn’t want to jinx herself, but she is optimistic for the postseason.
“I’m feeling excited about where they’re at, where they’re placing, they just all have to show up and have to cut, and that will be it,” Holler said.